2020 NFL Draft: How Jonathan Taylor stumbled upon football

I think one challenge is coming from a small town, playing against small schools, which people think don't have "athletes." Coming out of high school, there were questions about the level of competition. What is legit? Or is this kid just better than the "low-level" competition? I had this stigma going into college, coming in as fourth on the depth chart. I didn't have a problem with that because college is a whole new ballgame, but I had to break those labels. Even on a team level, there were limits around us about what people think we can do or can't do. The best thing you can do is work hard, show appreciation to those who do believe in you and continue to prove others wrong. That will always be a challenge in life.