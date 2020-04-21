2020 NFL Draft: Five players who could be first-round surprises

There's a lot to sort out with Arnette, who has "been a wild [child] for a long time," according to an NFC scout who did extensive background work on him. Entering his senior year with the Buckeyes, Arnette (6-0, 195) had a reputation going back to high school as a handful for coaches -- cocky, prone to running his mouth -- and a guy they worried might struggle managing his life once he left the facility. But the word out of Ohio State this spring is Arnette matured under the wing of Jeff Hafley, who spent one season as the Buckeyes' co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach before taking the head job at Boston College. Arnette became a father and seems to have more of a purpose now. "To the kid's credit, maybe it's in his past. That's what you're banking on if you take him that high," an AFC executive said. "What his saving grace will be is he f---ing loves ball." Arnette earned second-team all-Big Ten honors last season despite playing the entire season with a broken wrist. He's tough, experienced (53 games, 38 starts) and plays with more swag than some of the other candidates to be the third cornerback off the board behind former Buckeyes teammate Jeff Okudah and Florida's CJ Henderson. Regardless of when he's selected, Arnette has the skills to become an immediate starter, either outside or at nickel. Said an NFC personnel director: "I could see someone taking him late in the first round, just because he's a talented kid, and [they're] willing to oversee some of the character stuff."