2020 NFL Draft: Best analytics-based team fits for top five WRs

Of the consensus top 15 receivers in this year's group, Ruggs' game speed after the catch measured the fastest on the greatest percentage of his yards after the catch. This is especially interesting considering the high number of slants he ran. Adjusting for route type, the data suggests he is the best at "running away" from defenders. Considering what Matt Rhule and Joe Brady like to do on offense, and how Teddy Bridgewater's highly efficient quick-passing production matches their philosophy, it's easy to see how Ruggs' ability to align and execute from anywhere on the field will lead to optimal catch-and-run opportunities. The fact that defenses will always have to account for his whereabouts should also help his teammates be more productive. In fact, Christian McCaffrey's win share increases with Ruggs on the field with him (fantasy alert!).