2020 NFL Draft: Austin Jackson inspired by sister's fight to live

I got on my feet from the procedure about the last week of July, and the first game of the year was August 31 and I played the whole game. Just really that whole month going through camp, starting off slow and not pushing too much, I slowly had to work my strength back up. And my confidence. My first game back was unreal. You know, you can practice but a game is a different animal. We were playing in a new offense, too. It was nerve-wracking, but I was really excited just to be out there. I was just happy to be in front of my USC family and my guys again. Probably after the first game, I felt like myself. I guess it was really after a few plays because adrenaline takes over.