2019 NFL rookie report card: Ranking each team's class, 1 to 32

**Filice:** Third draft's a charm? John Lynch's first two ventures into the college marketplace produced mixed-bag results: While the Niners committed highway robbery in snagging [George Kittle](/player/georgekittle/2558266/profile) in the fifth round (!) and also unearthed budding star [Fred Warner](https://www.nfl.com/prospects/fred-warner?id=32462018-0002-5598-7034-bca46ac621ee) in Round 3, they spent a pair of 2017 first-rounders on [Solomon Thomas](/player/solomonthomas/2558018/profile) and [Reuben Foster](/player/reubenfoster/2557837/profile) (oof). But this latest draft class sings. It's a group that played an absolutely crucial role in San Francisco's astounding turnaround from 4-12 bottom feeder to 13-3 NFC champion. Consequently, it's a group that played an absolutely crucial role in [Lynch's Pro Football Writer's Association Executive of the Year honor](https://www.49ers.com/news/49ers-general-manager-john-lynch-pfwa-executive-of-the-year). Let's start at the top, with the game-wrecking force of nature acquired at No. 2 overall. Bosa ran away with Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. And while the ageless [Richard Sherman](/player/richardsherman/2495507/profile) churned out another stellar campaign and [Arik Armstead](/player/arikarmstead/2552493/profile) broke out in a major way, there's a solid argument to be made that Bosa was the best player on this dominant defense. Including the playoffs, Pro Football Focus credited the defensive end with a whopping 102 pressures (second in the entire NFL, behind only [Za'Darius Smith](/player/za'dariussmith/2552279/profile)'s 104). And he finished the season with a bang, terrorizing Kansas City's offense with a dozen pressures on [Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl) Sunday. The Niners' second-round pick, Samuel, was similarly imposing to K.C.'s defense in the Lombardi Trophy game, gaining 92 yards on eight touches. That was the cherry on top of a delicious rookie season that saw Samuel emerge as one of the most exciting young playmakers in the league. In his notebook column last week, my colleague Bucky Brooks astutely pointed out that [Deebo's basically a modern-day wing back](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000001101538/article/nfl-revolution-at-quarterback-a-dynamic-positions-renaissance). Yep, part receiver, part running back, all open-field terror. Kyle Shanahan's gonna cook up fun things with No. 19 for years to come. Lynch didn't just nail his top two picks, either. Greenlaw is another fifth-round steal, and not just because [he made the play to secure home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs](http://www.nfl.com/videos/nfl-cant-miss-plays/0ap3000001093295/Can-t-Miss-Play-Greenlaw-STONEWALLS-Hollister-to-seal-win-for-Niners). The linebacker filled in for the injured [Kwon Alexander](/player/kwonalexander/2552592/profile) so well that the Niners' defense didn't really skip a beat, with the rookie finishing second on the team in tackles (92). Lastly, Skule proved highly valuable as a swing tackle with the injuries to [Joe Staley](/player/joestaley/2495746/profile) and [Mike McGlinchey](https://www.nfl.com/prospects/mike-mcglinchey?id=32462018-0002-5598-91ce-2f09d2edeb35), while Wishnowsky handled the team's punting duties all season. </content:power-ranking>