2019 NFL preseason: Each team's most promising rookie(s)

New England Patriots: With the receiving corps in flux, all eyes have been on first-round pick N'Keal Harry and undrafted camp sensation Jakobi Meyers. It's time to concentrate on the third-round pick screaming off the edge on the other side of the ball. Former Michigan standout Chase Winovich has been an unblockable dervish through two preseason outings, dominating overmatched backup tackles. In one second-quarter stretch last week, he single-handedly shut down a Titans offense trying to take a look at fancy new backup QB Ryan Tannehill. When Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel was interviewed at halftime, I expected him to relay his top priority of the second half: building a moat in front of No. 50. You finally get Winovich blocked -- often illegally -- on defense, exhale for a minute, and he hunts down your returner in kick coverage. Twice. This was one of the best preseason performances I've ever seen. How did the other 31 teams let the Super Bowl champions get their hands on this guy?