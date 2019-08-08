49ers rookie Nick Bosa (ankle) to sit out preseason

Nick Bosa's preseason is over before it started.

The San Francisco 49ers rookie suffered a "significant" ankle sprain during Wednesday's practice that will keep the edge rusher sidelined until at least the season opener, general manager John Lynch revealed Thursday morning on KNBR, per multiple reports.

"We'll get him right and he'll be a great player for a long time in this league," Lynch said.

Bosa went down Wednesday and later had an MRI to confirm the extent of the injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the 49ers could potentially hold Bosa out of preseason action following the injury. Lynch confirmed Bosa indeed suffered the "dreaded high-ankle sprain."

It's the latest setback for the No. 2 pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. Bosa had already missed the team's offseason program with a hamstring injury and sat out most of his final season at Ohio State because of a core muscle injury.

"We don't feel he is injury prone," Lynch said. "Yesterday he had a big human being fall on his leg while he was engaged with someone else."

The 49ers are now just hoping Bosa will be available to engage with the Buccaneers when the two teams meet in Week 1 on Sept. 8.