2019 NFL All-Rookie Team: Kyler Murray, Devin Bush to show out

Edge: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers (Round 1, No. 2). Bosa's production will be greater if the 49ers trade one of their previous first-round picks, Solomon Thomas or Arik Armstead, before the season. Still, the former Buckeye is going to make a big impact when he's in the game, even if those players are still around. Bosa's been off the field since September due to injury, but that won't matter. He might not get 10.5 sacks as a rookie like his brother, Joey, but his presence will be felt.