NFL not expected to take action on Tyreek Hill this week

The NFL is not expected to take any action on Tyreek Hill this week as local prosecutors continue their reopened child abuse investigation involving the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

The Chiefs announced last Thursday following the conclusion of the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft that Hill "will not take part in any team activities" for the foreseeable future after a television station aired audio during which Hill can be heard telling his fiancee about punching and using a belt to discipline their son.

"My understanding is that for the time being that's going to be enough for the league, and the team and all parties involved as far as what they should do in the immediate future while they continue to gather information," Garafolo reported on Up to the Minute. "I know people have been talking about the possibility of the Commissioner's Exempt List at least by the end of the week. That's usually something they use when there is more of a pressing thing going on, let's say the start of the season or the preseason or one of those things.

"In this case as long as he's not there with the team activities, the league has said there's really nothing else to stop him from doing right now while we gather information. So I don't expect anything in the very near future regarding Tyreek Hill and his status with the league."

On Tuesday, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu became Hill's first teammate to publicly address the situation.

"I think it's bad, man," Mathieu told SB Nation Radio. "Obviously, I came to the Chiefs with hopes that I could watch him play football and watch him run back punts and catch long bombs and outrun everybody. You know, it's a very unfortunate situation. I haven't been his teammate much, just basically two or three weeks. So it's not really fair for me to comment on his character. I don't think I really know him. But like I said just with everything that's out right now and obviously the audio, it's very disappointing, not only from a teammate standpoint but I'm a father as well. It's very disappointing."

Mathieu signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Chiefs in March.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt told reporters Saturday that he was "deeply disturbed" by the Hill audio, adding "we'll make the right decision about Tyreek at the right time."