2018 NFL Mock Draft analysis 4.0: Mayfield in mix for Browns

Whether he's drafted first or not, Mayfield's rise as a prospect has been a remarkable one. Last summer, Darnold, Josh Rosen and Josh Allen were being heralded as the flag bearers for what was expected to be a landmark QB class, even though Mayfield was more accomplished at the college level than any of them. Nine months later, expectations for this QB class remain high, but that's in part because Mayfield inserted himself into the top tier despite concerns about his size and maturity.