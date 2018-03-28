Analysis

2018 NFL free agency: Key offseason signings for all 32 teams

Published: Mar 28, 2018 at 02:11 AM

Below is a rundown of the key signings made by each NFL team during the 2018 free agency period. This list is not intended to be complete -- it's a spotlight of the most prominent pickups.

Arizona Cardinals

Sam Bradford, QB: Signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the Cardinals that includes a $10 million signing bonus, $5 million base salary and $5 million in per-game active bonuses for 2018, according to NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Mike Glennon, QB: Signed a two-year, $8 million contract, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Brice Butler, WR: Signing a two-year deal worth up to $3.6 million, according to NFL Network's James Jones and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Justin Pugh, OL: signed a five-year deal worth just over $45 million, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Rapoport.

Andre Smith, T: Signed a two-year, $8 million contract, according to Over the Cap.

Atlanta Falcons

Justin Bethel, CB: Contract details unavailable.

Brandon Fusco, G: Signed a three-year, $12.75 million contract, according to Rapoport.

Derrick Shelby, DE: Re-signed with the Falcons on a one-year, $3.25 million deal (with $2 million fully guaranteed), Rapoport reports.

Baltimore Ravens

John Brown, WR: Signed a one-year, $5 million contract that includes an additional $1.5 million in incentives, according to Over the Cap.

Michael Crabtree, WR: Signed a three-year, $21 million deal that includes $8 million guaranteed and has a max value of $28.5 million, per Rapoport and Pelissero.

Robert Griffin III, QB: Signed a one-year deal with a base salary of $1 million, Rapoport reports. There is a $100,000 signing bonus in addition to the base, per Pelissero.

Brent Urban, DE: Signed a one-year contract worth up to $2.35 million, Rapoport reports.

Buffalo Bills

Russell Bodine, C: Signed a two-year, $5 million deal, Rapoport reports.

Chris Ivory, RB: Signed a two-year contract, Rapoport reports.

Star Lotulelei, DT: Signed a five-year, $50 million deal that includes $18.5 million fully guaranteed at signing and $25 million in total guarantees, according to Garafolo and Pelissero.

AJ McCarron, QB: Signed a two-year, $10 million deal that includes $6 million guaranteed, Rapoport reports.

Kyle Williams, DT: Re-signed on a one-year, $6 million deal, according to Rapoport.

Trent Murphy, Edge: Signed a three-year, $22.5 million contract that could reach a max value of $30 million, per Rapoport.

Carolina Panthers

Julius Peppers, DE: Re-signed on a one-year deal, the team announced.

Dontari Poe, DT: Signed a three-year deal worth between $9 million and $10 million, Rapoport reports.

Jarius Wright, WR: Signed a two-year, $5 million deal, Rapoport reports. The first year is worth up to $3.5 million with incentives and there is an option for a third year.

Chicago Bears

Sam Acho, LB: Signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract, according to Over the Cap.

Prince Amukamara, CB: Signed a three-year, $27 million deal, Garafolo reports.

Trey Burton, TE: Signed a four-year, $32 million deal, Garafolo and Rapoport report.

Chase Daniel, QB: Signed a two-year, $10 million that includes $7 million guaranteed, according to Rapoport.

Kyle Fuller, CB: Bears matched the Packers' offer sheet for Fuller, signing the cornerback to a four-year, $56 million deal that includes $18 million in guarantees, per Rapoport.

Taylor Gabriel, WR: Signed a four-year deal that includes $14 million guaranteed and has a max value of $28 million, per "Good Morning Football's" Peter Schrager and Rapoport.

Cody Parkey, K: Signed a four-year, $15 million deal (with $9 million in guarantees), according to Garafolo.

Allen Robinson, WR: Signed a three-year, $42 million contract that includes about $25 million guaranteed, per Rapoport.

Cincinnati Bengals

Chris Baker, DT: Signed a one-year deal worth a little more than $3 million, according to Rapoport.

Matt Barkley, QB: Signed a two-year, $3.35 million deal that has an additional $3 million in incentives, per Over the Cap.

Preston Brown, LB: Signed a one-year deal, Rapoport reports.

Tyler Eifert, TE: Re-signed on a one-year deal with a max value of $8 million, Pelissero reports.

Kevin Huber, P: Re-signed with Bengals on a three-year, $7.95 million contract, according to Over the Cap.

Cleveland Browns

T.J. Carrie, CB: Signed a four-year, $31 million contract that includes $15.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reports.

Darren Fells, TE: Signed a three-year, $12 million deal, per Garafolo.

E.J. Gaines, CB: Contract details unavailable.

Chris Hubbard, T: Signed a five-year, $37.5 million contract that includes $18 million guaranteed, Rapoport reports.

Carlos Hyde, RB: Signed a three-year deal worth more than $15 million, according to Rapoport.

Terrance Mitchell, CB: Signed a three-year, $12 contract, per Over the Cap.

Chris Smith, DE: Signed a three-year, $14 million deal, Pelissero reports.

Donald Stephenson, T: Signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal, per Over the Cap.

Dallas Cowboys

Kony Ealy, DE: Agreed to terms with the Cowboys, the team announced.

Cameron Fleming, T: Signed a one-year contract worth up to $3.5 million, per Rapoport.

Allen Hurns, WR: Signed a two-year contract worth up to $12 million, Rapoport reports.

Denver Broncos

Todd Davis, LB: Signed a three-year, $15 million contract that includes $6 million guaranteed, per Rapoport.

Case Keenum, QB: Signed a two-year, $36 million contract that includes $25 million fully guaranteed, per Over the Cap.

Marquette King, P: Agreed to terms to a three-year deal worth $7 million, NFL Network's James Palmer and Rapoport report.

Clinton McDonald, DT: Signed a two-year, $7 million contract, per Over the Cap.

Detroit Lions

LeGarrette Blount, RB: Signed a one-year, $2 million contract that has an additional $2.5 million in incentives, according to Pelissero.

Christian Jones, LB: Signed a two-year deal worth $7.75 million (with a $2.8 million signing bonus), according to Rapoport.

Devon Kennard, LB: Signed a three-year, $17.25 million contract, per Over the Cap.

Nevin Lawson, CB: Re-signed on a two-year, $9.6 million contract, per Over the Cap.

Levine Toilolo, TE: Signed a one-year, $2 million contract, per Rapoport.

Sylvester Williams, DT: Signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract, per Pelissero.

Luke Willson, TE: Signed a one-year contract worth $2.5 million, according to Rapoport.

Tavon Wilson, S: Re-signed on a two-year, $7 million deal, according to Rapoport.

Green Bay Packers

Jimmy Graham, TE: Signed a three-year, $30 milion contract that includes $22 million in the first two years, per Rapoport and Pelissero.

Muhammad Wilkerson, DE: Signed a one-year, $5 million deal that has an additional $3 million in incentives, Rapoport and Pelissero report.

Tramon Williams, CB: Signed a two-year contract worth roughly $10 million, according to Rapoport.

Houston Texans

Aaron Colvin, CB: Signed a four-year, $34 million deal with the Texans that includes $18 million in guarantees, Rapoport and Garafolo report.

Zach Fulton, OL: Signed a four-year, $28 million contract that includes $13 million guaranteed, per Over the Cap.

Seantrel Henderson, OT: Signed a one-year deal, $4 million deal, according to Garafolo and Rapoport.

Johnathan Joseph, CB: Re-signed on a two-year deal, Rapoport reports.

Senio Kelemete, G: Signed a three-year, $12 million contract that includes $5.5 million guaranteed, Rapoport reports.

Shane Lechler, P: Signed a one-year, $2 million contract, per Over the Cap.

Tyrann Mathieu, S: Signed a one-year, $7 million contract, Pelissero reports.

Indianapolis Colts

Denico Autry, DE: Signed a three-year, $17.8 million deal that includes $6.5 million guaranteed, per Over the Cap.

Eric Ebron, TE: Signed a two-year contract that maxes out at $15 million with incentives, per Rapoport.

Ryan Grant, WR: Signed a one-year, $5 million contract, Rapoport reports.

Jack Mewhort, OL: Re-signed with the Colts on a one-year, $1.5 million deal that has another $1.5 million in incentives, Garafolo reports.

Matt Slauson, G: Signed a one-year deal for $2.5 million, per Over the Cap.

Jacksonville Jaguars

D.J. Hayden, CB: Signed a three-year, $19 million that includes $9.5 million guaranteed, Rapoport reports.

Marqise Lee, WR: Re-signed on a four-year deal worth up to $38 million with $18 million guaranteed, Rapoport reports.

Donte Moncrief, WR: Signed a one-year, $9.6 million contract that has an additional $2 million in incentives, per Over the Cap.

Andrew Norwell, G: Signed a five-year, $66.5 million contract, with $30 million fully guaranteed, according to Rapoport.

Niles Paul, TE: Contract details unavailable.

Austin Seferian-Jenkins, TE: Signed a two-year, $10 million deal that maxes out at $11 million, Rapoport reports.

Kansas City Chiefs

Dustin Colquitt, P: Signed a three-year, $7.5 million that includes $2.965 million in full guarantees, according to Over the Cap.

Chad Henne, QB: Signed a two-year deal, per Garafolo.

Anthony Hitchens, LB: Signed a five-year, $45 million contract that includes a $14 million signing bonus and $21.29 million fully guaranteed, Rapoport and Pelissero report.

Sammy Watkins, WR: Signed a three-year, $48 million contract that includes $30 million guaranteed at signing, Rapoport reports.

Los Angeles Chargers

Virgil Green, TE: Signed a three-year, $8.6 million deal that includes a $2.4 million signing bonus, per Over the Cap.

Mike Pouncey, C: Signed a two-year, $15 million deal, Rapoport reports.

Geno Smith, QB: Agreed to terms on a one-year deal, the team announced.

Caleb Sturgis, K: Signed a two-year, $4.45 million contract, Rapoport reports.

Los Angeles Rams

Dominique Easley, DT: Signed a one-year deal worth up to $2.85 million with incentives, Rapoport and Pelissero report.

Nickell Robey-Coleman, CB: Re-signed on a three-year deal, the team announced.

Sam Shields, CB: Signed a one-year deal worth more than $1 million, Rapoport reports.

Ndamukong Suh, DT: Agreed to a one year, $14 million contract, per Rapoport.

John Sullivan, C: Signed a two-year contract with a max value of $15 million, Pelissero reports.

Miami Dolphins

Danny Amendola, WR: Signed a two-year, $12 million deal that includes $8.25 million guaranteed, per NFL Network's Dan Hellie and Schrager.

Frank Gore, RB: Signed a one-year, $1.105 million deal, per Pelissero.

William Hayes, DE: Re-signed on a one-year contract, the team announced.

Brock Osweiler, QB: Signed a one-year, $880,000 contract that includes $720,000 guaranteed, per Pelissero.

Josh Sitton, G: Signed a two-year deal worth up to $18 million with the Dolphins, Rapoport reports.

Albert Wilson, WR: Signed a three-year, $24 million deal, according to Rapoport.

Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins, QB: Signed a three-year, $84 million deal that is fully guaranteed, Rapoport reports.

Kai Forbath, K: Re-signed with Vikings, per Garafolo. Contract details unavailable.

Sheldon Richardson, DT: Signed a one-year, $8 million contract that has an additional $3 million more in incentives, Pelissero and Rapoport report.

New England Patriots

Rex Burkhead, RB: Signed a three-year, $9.75 million contract that includes $5.5 million fully guaranteed, according to Over the Cap.

Adrian Clayborn, DE: Signed a two-year, $10 million contract that includes $5.5 million guaranteed, per Over the Cap.

Marquis Flowers, LB: Contract details unavailable.

Jeremy Hill, RB: Signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal, according to Over the Cap.

Jordan Matthews, WR: Signed a one-year deal, Rapoport reports.

Matthew Slater, WR: Re-signed on a two-year contract, per Garafolo.

LaAdrian Waddle, T: Signed a one-year deal, per Rapoport.

New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees, QB: Re-signed on a two-year, $50 million deal, per NFL Network's Jane Slater and Rapoport.

Kurt Coleman, S: Signed a three-year, $16.35 million deal that includes a $4.5 million signing bonus, according to Over the Cap.

Demario Davis, LB: Signed a three-year, $24 million deal that includes $18 million fully guaranteed, per Pelissero.

Alex Okafor, edge: Re-signed on a two-year deal worth up to $10 million, according to Rapoport.

Patrick Robinson, CB: Signed a four-year, $20 million contract with $8 million fully guaranteed at signing, Rapoport reports.

Tom Savage, QB: Signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract, Pelissero reports.

Benjamin Watson, TE: Signed a one-year contract, the Saints announced.

New York Giants

Cody Latimer, WR: Signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal, according to Over the Cap.

Kareem Martin, DE: Signed a three-year, $15 million that includes $7.25 million in full guarantees, per Over the Cap.

Patrick Omameh, G: Signed a three-year, $15 million deal that includes $5.5 million in guarantees, according to Over the Cap.

Nate Solder, T: Signed a four-year, $62 million deal that includes $35 million guaranteed, Rapoport reports.

Jonathan Stewart, RB: Signed a two-year, $6.9 million deal that maxes out at $8.4 million, according to Rapoport.

New York Jets

Teddy Bridgewater, QB: Signed a one-year contract worth up to $15 million, Rapoport reports.

Terrence Brooks, S: Re-signed on a two-year deal, Rapoport reports.

Josh McCown, QB: Re-signed on a one-year, $10 million deal, Garafolo reports.

Morris Claiborne, CB: Re-signed to a one-year, $7 million deal, Rapoport reports.

Isaiah Crowell, RB: Signed a three-year, $12 million contract, per Rapoport and Pelissero. The deal could potentially be a one-year, $4 million deal, and it carries a $2 million injury gurantee that becomes fully guaranteed next March.

Trumaine Johnson, CB: Signed a five-year, $72.5 million contract, according to Over the Cap.

Terrelle Pryor, WR: Signed a one-year deal, per Rapoport.

Cairo Santos, K: Signed a one-year, $2 million contract, according to Over the Cap.

Avery Williamson, LB: Signed a three-year, $22.5 million deal that includes $16 million guaranteed, per Rapoport.

Oakland Raiders

Breno Giacomini, OL: Signed an undisclosed contract, the Raiders announced.

Marcus Gilchrist, S: Signed a one-year deal worth $4 million ($5 million with incentives), Pelissero reports.

EJ Manuel, QB: Re-signed with Oakland, Rapoport reports.

Doug Martin, RB: Signed a one-year deal, per Rapoport.

Rashaan Melvin, CB: Signed a one-year, $6.5 million deal, Rapoport reports.

Jordy Nelson, WR: Signed a two-year, $15 million deal that includes $13 million guaranteed, NFL Network's James Jones reported.

Reggie Nelson, S: Re-signed with Oakland on a one-year deal, Rapoport reports.

Tahir Whitehead, LB: Signed a three-year deal worth more than $6 million per season, Rapoport reports.

Philadelphia Eagles

Nigel Bradham, LB: Re-signed with the Eagles on a five-year, $40 million deal, Rapoport reports.

Corey Nelson, LB: Signed a one year, $2.25 million contract, Garafolo reports.

Haloti Ngata, DT: Signed a one-year deal that has a max value of $3 million, Garafolo and Pelissero report.

Mike Wallace, WR: Signed a one-year deal worth $2.5 million with incentives, the Eagles announced.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jon Bostic, LB: Signed a two-year, $4 million contract, according to Over the Cap.

Morgan Burnett, S: Signed a three-year contract that will pay him close to $14.5 million, NFL Network's James Jones and Rapoport report.

San Francisco 49ers

Jerick McKinnon, RB: Signed a four-year, $30 million contract, Rapoport reports.

Weston Richburg, C: Signed a five-year, $47.5 million deal that has $28.5 million in guarantees ($16.5 million fully guaranteed), Rapoport reports.

Richard Sherman, CB: Signed a three-year, $39 million deal, Rapoport reports.

Seattle Seahawks

Jaron Brown, WR: Signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract, according to Over the Cap.

Ed Dickson, TE: Signed a three-year, $10.7 million deal, according to Over the Cap.

D.J. Fluker, OL: Signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract, according to Over the Cap.

Sebastian Janikowski, K: Signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks, the team announced.

Tom Johnson, DT: Signed a one-year deal worth up to $2.7 million, Pelissero reports.

Barkevious Mingo, edge: Signed a two-year deal worth $6.8 million with incentives that could push the total value north of $10 million, Rapoport and Pelissero report.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Beau Allen, DT: Signed a three-year, $15 million deal with a chance to make $16.5 million, Rapoport reports.

Chandler Catanzaro, K: Signed a three-year, $9.75 million contract ($3.75 million guaranteed), Garafolo reports.

Vinny Curry, DL: Signed a three-year deal with the Buccaneers that includes a $23 million base salary, $11 million in guarantees and a max value of $27 million, per Rapoport.

Brent Grimes, CB: Re-signed with the Buccaneers on a one-year, $10 million contract, Rapoport and NFL Network's Michael Silver report.

Ryan Jensen, OL: Signed a four-year, $42 million deal ($22 million guaranteed), Pelissero reports.

Evan Smith, OL: Re-signed with the Buccaneers on a a two-year, $6 million contract ($1 million guaranteed), Rapoport reports.

Mitch Unrein, DL: Signed a three-year $10.5 million deal ($4 million guaranteed), Rapoport reports.

Tennessee Titans

Malcolm Butler, CB: Signed a five-year contract worth more than $61 million that includes more than $30 million guaranteed, Rapoport reports.

DaQuan Jones, DL: Re-signed with the Titans on a three-year deal worth $21 million, with $14 million guaranteed, Rapoport reports.

Josh Kline, G: Signed a four-year, $26 million contract extension with the Titans that could reach a max value of $27 million and includes $12 million guaranteed, according to Rapoport.

Dion Lewis, RB: Signed a four-year deal worth $20 million, plus $3 million more in incentives, Rapoport and Garafolo report.

Bennie Logan, DT: Agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal that maxes out at $5 million, per Rapoport.

Washington Redskins

Zach Brown, LB: Re-signed with the Redskins on a three-year deal with a max value of $24 million, Rapoport reports.

Pernell McPhee, edge: Signed an undisclosed contract, the Redskins announced.

Paul Richardson, WR: Signed a five-year, $40 million deal with $20 million in guarantees, Garafolo reports.

Orlando Scandrick, CB: Signed a two-year deal worth a max of $10 million, Rapoport reports.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Which NFL teams can you trust in erratic 2021 season? Packers, Bills and Cowboys top my list

The 2021 NFL season has been anything but predictable, with stunning upsets occurring on a weekly basis. So ... which teams can you trust? Adam Schein ranks the nine most reliable teams RIGHT NOW.
news

Tua Tagovailoa's moment to prove he's the Dolphins' franchise QB is now

Can Tua Tagovailoa show he's the Dolphins' long-term answer at quarterback? Cameron Wolfe digs into a crucial audition period for the former first-round pick.
news

How my father prepared me for life and the NFL

Jonathan Allen's hero is his father -- a man who is selfless and lives life by the book. Washington's defensive tackle discusses his father's immense impact, including during the time when Allen lived in foster care, and how his father prepared him for life and the NFL.
news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Packers new No. 1; Patriots make top-10 debut

In his Week 11 Power Rankings, Dan Hanzus drops the Cardinals from the No. 1 spot and welcomes the streaking Patriots to the top 10 for the first time this season. 
news

2022 NFL Draft order: Giants, Jaguars, Jets moving up in top 10

Which teams could be in the market for a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft? Dan Parr and Chase Goodbread provide a look at the updated first-round order along with needs for every squad.
news

The First Read, Week 11: Chiefs snap out of it; Tom Brady scuffling

How did Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs get their "swag back"? Jeffri Chadiha covers that and more in his First Read ahead of Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Sweet Carolina: With Cam Newton back in tow, time for re-energized Panthers to think NFC South title

Doubt the Panthers if you like, but Jim Trotter no longer can. In a season that seems to get wilder each week, with the improbable becoming the norm, Trotter writes it would not be surprising if the Panthers claimed the NFC South.
news

After rout of Browns, Patriots' resurgence should send tremors through rest of AFC

After the Patriots' dominant performance against the Browns on Sunday, Judy Battista says the rest of the AFC should be worried about what Bill Belichick has brewing in New England.
news

Cardinals and Titans are very real Super Bowl contenders; scouting two intriguing QB prospects

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explains why the Cardinals and Titans are indeed juggernauts with legit Super Bowl aspirations. Plus, one offensive trend, one defensive tactic and two intriguing quarterback prospects.
news

NFL Week 10 bold predictions: 49ers shock Rams; Russell Wilson knocks off Packers in Lambeau

Will the struggling 49ers get their season back on track by knocking off the loaded Rams? Can Russell Wilson jump-start a Seahawks playoff push with a win in Green Bay? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Week 10 underdogs: Will Saints upend Titans? Vikings to snap losing skid against Chargers?

Can the Saints cool off the red-hot Titans? Will the Vikings earn a much-needed win against the Chargers? Marc Sessler makes the case for five underdogs in Week 10.
news

Cam Newton's return gives Panthers chance to do right by QB after previous split

Cam Newton's return to Carolina gives the Panthers a chance to set things right after their previous split with one of the most important players in franchise history, Jim Trotter writes.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW