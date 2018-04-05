2018 NFL five-round mock draft: Round 5

Editor's note: Click through the tabs above to see each round of Chad Reuter's five-round mock draft.
Round 5
- Packers: Greg Senat, OT, Wagner
- Giants: Chase Edmonds, RB, Fordham
- Colts: Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M
141: Seahawks: John Kelly, RB, Tennessee
142: Redskins: Simmie Cobbs, WR, Indiana
- 49ers: Nick DeLuca, LB, North Dakota State
- Bucs: P.J. Hall, DT, Sam Houston State
- Bears: Darius Phillips, CB, Western Michigan
- Seahawks: Chris Herndon, TE, Miami
- Saints: Trenton Thompson, DT, Georgia
- Steelers: Quin Blanding, S, Virginia
- Broncos: Tim Settle, DT, Virginia Tech
- Browns: Fred Warner, LB, BYU
- Bengals: Luke Falk, QB, Washington State
- Cardinals: Folorunso Fatukasi, DT, Connecticut
- Lions: Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn
- Ravens: Scott Quessenberry, C, UCLA
- Chargers: Auden Tate, WR, Florida State
- Seahawks: Kentavius Street, DE, N.C. State
- Jets: Desmond Harrison, OT, West Georgia
- Bengals: Ade Aruna, DE, Tulane
- Raiders: Dane Cruikshank, DB, Arizona
- Broncos: Will Dissly, TE, Washington
- Panthers: John Franklin-Myers, DE, Stephen F. Austin
- Titans: Richie James, WR, Middle Tennessee
- Redskins: Jeff Holland, EDGE, Auburn
- Saints: Skyler Phillips, OG, Idaho State
- Steelers: Poona Ford, DT, Texas
- Bills: Dimitri Flowers, FB, Oklahoma
- Vikings: Chase Litton, QB, Marshall
- Seahawks: Anthony Coyle, OT, Fordham
- Eagles: Brandon Parker, OT, North Carolina A&T
- Bengals: Trayvon Henderson, S, Hawaii
- Cowboys: Holton Hill, CB, Texas
- Packers: Chandon Sullivan, CB, Georgia State
- Raiders: Andre Chachere, CB, San Jose State
- Packers: Travarious Moore, S, Southern Miss