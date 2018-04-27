2018 NFL Draft: Quick-snap grades for every team through Day 2

Cleveland Browns

Draft picks: Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield (No. 1 overall), Ohio State CB Denzel Ward (No. 4 overall), Nevada OG Austin Corbett (No. 33 overall), Georgia RB Nick Chubb (No. 35 overall), Miami DE Chad Thomas (No. 67 overall).

Day 1 grade: B

Day 2 grade: A

Overall grade: B+

The skinny:Browns GM John Dorsey benefited from his predecessors' bounty. They picked up a first-round pick in this draft by trading down and passing on Deshaun Watson last April. Now, they have Mayfield, a fiery leader with passing skills that they believe can take the team's mojo to the next level. They had to pick a QB at No. 1, and they did. The only red flag here is that Mayfield needs to make plays from the pocket to succeed. If Sam Darnold or Josh Rosen excel and Mayfield doesn't, then their process was flawed. Picking Ward No. 4 overall, ahead of Bradley Chubb, was a bit of a reach. If he ends up being a Terence Newman clone, though, it could turn out to be a good pick. On Day 2, the Browns used a pick they received in Brock Osweiler trade to solidify their offensive line with Corbett, who can play inside or outside. Will he replace Joe Thomas? Chubb was an excellent choice, as well, because he will pound the ball between the tackles and create space for himself. Thomas is an athletic, explosive defensive end who can make an impact as a rotational player right away.