2018 NFL Draft: Josh Allen leads top 10 boom-or-bust prospects

Best team fits:Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants, New York Jets.

Analysis: I believe Mayfield will be a longtime NFL starter who uses his ultra-competitive nature to lead a team to the playoffs on a regular basis. However, he'll have to answer some questions to at least one team's liking before they hand him the reins of their franchise. To me, the comparison of Mayfield to former Cleveland Browns first-round pick Johnny Manziel on a personal or football level doesn't make sense. Mayfield is a more standard pocket passer than Manziel ever was, and while Mayfield was arrested last year for public intoxication, I don't see any reason to equate that to Manziel's off-field issues. However, Mayfield's arrest and his on-field antics mean that NFL teams will investigate whether he has the maturity to be a reliable leader. Mayfield measures just over 6-feet tall, as well, which will be viewed as a problem by some teams even though less-than-ideal height hasn't kept QBs like Drew Brees and Russell Wilson from becoming superstars. Even if all of that is not a an issue for teams, there's still the "Air Raid Offense" label placed on Big 12 quarterbacks coming into the league. Fair or not, teams will have questions about Mayfield's ability to consistently move an offense from a dirty pocket without consistently relying on the ability to go over the top to wide-open receivers.