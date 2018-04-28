2018 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Buffalo Bills

Draft picks: Wyoming QB Josh Allen (No. 7 overall), Virginia Tech LB Tremaine Edmunds (No. 16 overall), Stanford DT Harrison Phillips (No. 96 overall), Weber State DB Taron Johnson (No. 121 overall), Jacksonville State DB Siran Neal (No. 154 overall), Virginia Tech OG Wyatt Teller (No. 166 overall), Clemson WR Ray-Ray McCloud (No. 187 overall), North Carolina WR Austin Proehl (No. 255 overall).

Day 1 grade: B+

Day 2 grade: B+

Day 3 grade: A-

Overall grade: B+

The skinny: Tackle Cordy Glenn was shipped to Cincinnati in a swap of picks, setting Buffalo into a position to move up again to pick Allen. Giving up two second-round picks without trading the No. 22 pick this year or next year's first-round pick is fine. Allen's inaccuracy as a thrower against marginal competition makes him a risk that many teams wouldn't want to take. He showed improvement through the draft process, though, so it's possible this will turn out. The Bills also moved down in last year's draft to get a second first-rounder this year via Kansas City, and then moved back up when the exceptional Edmunds was available at 16. A good trade, especially since they only moved from the third to the fifth round in the deal. Trading to land Allen made Friday night quiet for the Bills, and we'll have to see if he was worth it. But picking up Phillips late in the third round was a great deal, as he could be a perfect replacement for nose tackle Kyle Williams whenever he retires. The guy led Stanford in tackles last year as a nose tackle. Think about that. Buffalo was looking for interior O-line depth coming into the draft, and found a future starter in Teller, one of the strongest players in the draft. Their secondary needed bodies, as well, and two small-school players (Johnson and Neal) will more than just fill roster spots. McCloud and Proehl provide very good depth as inside receivers.