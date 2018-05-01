2018 NFL Draft class power rankings: Teams 1-8

Since I've watched tape and assigned grades to almost all of the prospects that were selected (save a small handful in the late rounds), I have a mathematical starting point for how I think teams fared in this draft. In compiling these rankings, I took into account my personal grades for each player, how teams addressed priority needs and I made adjustments based upon the amount of picks a team had since teams with more picks have more total chances for success. Trades for veteran players were not taken into consideration for these rankings -- we're focused on the 2018 draft hauls here.