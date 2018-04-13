2018 NFL Draft: Candidates for Cowboys to replace Dez Bryant

Callaway has WR1 potential, but his path to the draft has been beset by trouble during his career at Florida. He has good size and speed, but he didn't play a down in 2017, as he was suspended after facing charges of credit card fraud. He would be a top-50 pick if not for his issues. We've seen the Cowboys take chances on players with off-field problems in the past, and earlier in the draft than other teams would (Randy Gregory). I think Callaway could go anywhere from Rounds 2-5 this year, and it wouldn't be stunning to see him land in Dallas. The team did host him on a pre-draft visit, per Rapoport.