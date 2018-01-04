2018 NFL Draft: Biggest strengths, question marks for top QBs

Biggest question mark: How tall is he? Mayfield is listed at 6-foot-1 by Oklahoma, but we'll get an official measurement on him later this month when he attends the Reese's Senior Bowl. He'll be the most anticipated weigh-in guy at an all-star game since Russell Wilson in 2012. There were questions about Wilson's height when he was entering the draft, which led to a lot of intrigue when he was measured at the Senior Bowl. We know how things worked out for the Seahawks QB. There will be a buzz when Mayfield's height is measured at the same event later this month. The other big question for Mayfield has to do with character. I don't think teams will be bothered much by some of his on-field antics, but he'll have to answer for his arrest from last February.