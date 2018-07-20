2018 college football season: Top 13 linebackers to watch

After basically watching from the sidelines his first two seasons, Durham burst onto the scene in 2017 as one of the top playmakers on Texas A&M's defense with 10.5 sacks. While the Aggies will play him at defensive end, he has experience standing up as a linebacker off the edge and will likely be labeled as a 3-4 edge rusher at the next level. Durham has good upfield burst as a rusher and attacks offensive tackles with smart hands that help him access the blocker's edge effectively. Once he opens his path to the quarterback, he has one of the best closing bursts in the SEC. Durham still has work to do when it comes to beating blockers at the point of attack as a run defender.