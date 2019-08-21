2017 NFL Draft revisited: Grades for first-rounders two years in

One of the highest-rated prospects at his position going into draft week, Conley saw his stock plummet when a woman accused him of rape two days before Round 1 kicked off. After conducting their own investigation into the allegations, the Raiders felt confident enough in the young corner's version of events that they ended his draft slide. (A grand jury would later opt not to charge him in the case.) Hampered by a shin injury that extended into the season and eventually claimed all but two games of his rookie campaign, Conley entered Year 2 with much to prove. Unfortunately, it would get worse before it got better. After playing the majority of the team's defensive snaps to start the season, Conley was on the field for just 12 total plays in Week 5 against the Chargers before being benched outright against the Seahawks the following game. That heavy serving of humble pie seemed to go down well, however, as he returned from the team's Week 7 bye seemingly a different player. From Week 8 until the end of the regular season, Conley started every game and allowed the fifth-fewest yards among CBs (min. 200 snaps). That span included two separate meetings with the Chiefs, whom he limited to just 26 total yards on three catches, per PFF. With the good finally starting to outweigh the bad in Conley's young career, there's plenty of reason to believe the best is yet to come for No. 21.