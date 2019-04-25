Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on cover of Madden 20

From Most Valuable Player to Madden cover boy. Patrick Mahomes is having quite a 2019.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback will be on the cover of Madden NFL 20, the latest accolade for the third-year hotshot.

Mahomes will be the first Chiefs player and eighth quarterback to grace the cover of the storied video game (Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Brett Favre, Vince Young, Donovan McNabb, Mike Vick, Daunte Culpepper).

The Chiefs signal-caller is coming off his first year as a starter during which he tore up the league. Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards, a league-best 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions en route to MVP honors. The QB led K.C. to a 12-4 record, the top overall seed in the AFC and the first AFC Championship Game held at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs came a Patriots overtime drive short of making the Super Bowl, but in the title game, Mahomes threw for three scores and piloted Kansas City to a 24-point fourth quarter, solidifying himself on a national stage as a budding superstar.

Celebrated for his highlight-reel throws and unorthodox improvisational play, Mahomes feels like a perfect frontman for the video game in its 31st edition.