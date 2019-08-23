Roundup: Lions LB Jarrad Davis (ankle) to undergo MRI

With rookie D.K. Metcalf already on the mend due to a knee injury, the Seattle Seahawks receiving corps took another hit Thursday when David Moore suffered a shoulder injury in practice.

On Friday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Moore would be out for a while and is not expected to return by the start of the regular season.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, per a source, reported that Moore is getting a second opinion on the injury, which is not expected to require surgery.

Carroll added he is hopeful pass rusher Ziggy Ansah (shoulder/groin) will begin practicing for the first time with the team in the upcoming week.

As for Metcalf, Carroll said he's on track for "a great recovery."

Carroll also said guard Mike Iupati is expected to return in time for the opener.

Here are other news items we're monitoring around the league Friday:

1. Jordan Reed suffered another head injury.

The Washington Redskins' veteran tight end is in the concussion protocol for at least the fourth time in his career, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Reed took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Falcons safety Keanu Neal during a preseason game Thursday.

The talented pass catcher has missed at least two games in each of his six seasons, including 13 over the past two. Reed, 29, led Washington in receiving (54 catches, 558 yards) in 2018. He's backed up by 35-year-old Vernon Davis.

2. Detroit Lions starting linebacker Jarrad Davis suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Friday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Davis' right leg was rolled up on by teammate Devon Kennard on Detroit's first defensive drive. He was carried off the field by trainers and later carted to the locker room. Davis will undergo an MRI on Saturday, a source told Rapoport.

Lions center Frank Ragnow was taken to the locker room after suffering an apparent right leg injury in the second quarter.

3. Buffalo Bills guard Quinton Spain did not return against the Lions after suffering an ankle injury. Spain was carted into the locker room after suffering the injury.

Starting cornerback Tre'Davious White suffered a quad contusion in the first half and was ruled out for the game.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert exited Friday's game against the Cleveland Browns in the third quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return.

5. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett will not play on Saturday night against the Chicago Bears, Rapoport reported. With Andrew Luck's status in the air to open the regular season, the Colts are sitting the majority of their starters and Brissett is currently one of them.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is considered day to day after suffering a hamstring injury Thursday against the Dolphins, Rapoport reported. The injury isn't as bad as the one Pryor had two weeks ago, Rapoport added.

7. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who was injured Thursday against the Raiders, suffered a high-ankle sprain and is likely to be out four-six weeks, per Rapoport, who added X-rays were negative.

8. The Baltimore Ravens are signing veteran linebacker Paul Worrilow, Rapoport reported. The team later confirmed the signing.

9. Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ra'Shede Hageman is believed to have suffered a stinger on Thursday night, a source told Pelissero. Hageman left Atlanta's preseason game against the Redskins with a neck injury.