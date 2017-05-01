2017 NFL Draft: Patriots lead top 7 undrafted free agent classes

If drafts were based on the number of prospects worthy of selection, there would have been at least three more rounds added to Saturday's activities.
But since the draft ends after seven rounds, teams were hard at work over the weekend, lining up the best players potentially available at the end of the day. These seven franchises signed enough undrafted free agents to improve training camp position battles, if not the makeup of their opening weekend 2017 rosters.
1. New England Patriots
Undrafted players want to play for New England, and the Patriots draft only four players over the weekend, so it's no surprise the team brought in a boatload of talent on Saturday evening. Receiver Austin Carr (Northwestern) and Jacob Hollister (Wyoming) are intriguing practice-squad types with the potential to earn a roster spot. Offensive linemen Cole Croston (Iowa) and Max Rich (Harvard) provide depth. Linebacker Harvey Langi (BYU), safeties David Jones (Richmond) and Damarius Travis (Minnesota) and defensive tackles Adam Butler (Vanderbilt) and Josh Augusta (Missouri) could have easily been selected on Saturday.
2. San Francisco 49ers
Agents across the league know the 49ers are turning over their roster. They're happy to let their guys go to San Francisco because they have a decent shot at making the team. Receivers KD Cannon (Baylor), Victor Bolden (Oregon State), and Kendrick Bourne (Eastern Washington) all have talent. Safety Lorenzo Jerome (St. Francis, Pa.) proved himself a playmaker during his career and in the East-West Shrine Game; his slow 40 time cost him a draft slot, but I still expect him to make an impact. Guard J.P. Flynn (Montana State), offensive lineman Erik Magnuson (Michigan), and tight end Cole Hikutini (Louisville) were all worthy of being picked.
3. Jacksonville Jaguars
Five players that I expected to be selected were signed by the Jaguars after the draft: pass rushers Hunter Dimick (Utah) and Carroll Phillips (Illinois), cornerbacks Jeremy Cutrer (Middle Tennessee State) and Ezra Robinson (Tennessee State) and offensive lineman Avery Gennesy (Texas A&M). I'Tavious Mathers (Middle Tennessee State) and receiver Amba Etta-Tawo (Syracuse) also had been noticed by scouts this year. Cutrer and Robinson will be in the mix for roster spots this year, and it wouldn't surprise me if either Phillips or Dimick make the squad.
4. New York Giants
Offensive line help was a big need for the Giants, and they didn't address that spot until late in the draft. They found two good free agents, though, in tackle Chad Wheeler (USC) and guard Jessamen Dunker (Tennessee State). Finding Florida State receiver Travis Rudolph after the draft was key, as well. Defensive tackle Jarron Jones (Notre Dame) and linebacker Calvin Munson (San Diego State) were worthy of mid-round selections, so bringing them in after the fact was good work.
5. Houston Texans
Looking to build some depth at linebacker and improve special-teams coverage, the Texans picked up draftable players like Dylan Cole (Missouri State) and Dayon Pratt (East Carolina). It won't be surprising if Cole makes the squad. On the offensive line, Jake Simonich (Utah State) brings toughness and versatility, and center Joe Scelfo is an intelligent son-of-a-coach with an NFL future. Offensive tackle Dimitric Camiel (Indiana) likely would have been drafted if he hadn't suffered an injury early in his senior year -- don't be surprised if he starts for someone within a year or two, serving as a solid swing tackle in the meantime. Intriguing skill position players like running back Dare Ogunbowale (Wisconsin) and receiver Shaq Hill (Eastern Washington) have a shot to contribute, as well. There are reports that LB JoJo Mathis (Washington) and WR Riley McCarron (Iowa) will sign with Houston, too.
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Several signees with the Bucs had realistic hopes to be drafted on Saturday. Arizona defender Paul Magloire is a nice cover 'backer or strong safety prospect who will make the team if he excels on special teams this summer. Richie Brown (Mississippi State) was one of the biggest misses by teams on the weekend; he has the athleticism to play inside or outside for a team. Tampa Bay also added to its secondary after the draft, bringing in solid prospects Maurice Fleming (West Virginia), Alex Gray (Appalachian State), Greg Mabin (Iowa), and Jonathan Moxey (Boise State). On offense, Canadian tight end Antony Auclair surprised teams at the Shrine Game with his ability, while Florida State's Bobo Wilson can be a threat with improved concentration when catching the ball in tight spaces. Colorado quarterback Sefo Liuafu is a strong-armed, athletic prospect worth a look in camp as a future backup.
7. Denver Broncos
Denver signed several players after the draft that will compete for roster spots. Safeties Dante Barnett (Kansas State), Jamal Carter (Miami, Fla.), and Orion Stewart (Baylor) each have a chance if they show out on special teams as well as in the secondary during preseason games. Erik Austell from Charleston Southern and Cameron Hunt of Oregon can help the offensive line. John Elway found depth on the defensive line with Virginia Tech's Ken Ekanem and UCLA's Deon Hollins, who each have potential as outside pass rushers. Nose tackle Tyrique Jarrett is able to eat up space inside.