2017 NFL Draft: Patriots lead top 7 undrafted free agent classes

Looking to build some depth at linebacker and improve special-teams coverage, the Texans picked up draftable players like Dylan Cole (Missouri State) and Dayon Pratt (East Carolina). It won't be surprising if Cole makes the squad. On the offensive line, Jake Simonich (Utah State) brings toughness and versatility, and center Joe Scelfo is an intelligent son-of-a-coach with an NFL future. Offensive tackle Dimitric Camiel (Indiana) likely would have been drafted if he hadn't suffered an injury early in his senior year -- don't be surprised if he starts for someone within a year or two, serving as a solid swing tackle in the meantime. Intriguing skill position players like running back Dare Ogunbowale (Wisconsin) and receiver Shaq Hill (Eastern Washington) have a shot to contribute, as well. There are reports that LB JoJo Mathis (Washington) and WR Riley McCarron (Iowa) will sign with Houston, too.