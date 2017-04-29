2017 undrafted free-agent deals for all 32 NFL teams

Now that the 2017 NFL Draft is in the books, teams are scrambling to sign the best undrafted rookie free agents. Here is a list of players who have signed or agreed to terms with teams.
Editor's note: This page will be updated as transactions officially occur, or are reported by news outlets.
Arizona Cardinals
DL Collin Bevins, QB Trevor Knight
Atlanta Falcons
C Travis Averill, S Marcelis Branch, OL Daniel Brunskill, WR Deante Burton, WR Reginald Davis III, LB Darius English, T Wil Freeman, CB Jarnor Jones, DE Jâterius Jones, C Cam Keizur, T Andreas Knappe, G Robert Leff, WR Josh Magee, S Quincy Mauger, S Jordan Moore, DE Chris Odom, FB Tyler Renew, CB Taylor Reynolds, LB Christian Tago, QB Alek Torgersen, S Deron Washington
Baltimore Ravens
WR Quincy Adeboyejo, K Kenny Allen, WR C.J. Board, LB Bam Bradley, DE Omarius Bryant, RB Taquan Mizzell, FB Ricky Ortiz, WR Tim Patrick, K Bobby Puyol QB Zach Terrell, WR/RS Tim White, OL Andrew Wylie
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
DT Robert Barber, LB Ben Boulware, DL Bryan Cox, WR Austin Duke, CB Cole Luke, WR Fred Ross, OL Austin Stephens
Chicago Bears
TE Franko House
Cincinnati Bengals
DL Harold Brantley, LB Hardy Nickerson
Cleveland Browns
DB Channing Stribling
Dallas Cowboys
TE Blake Jarwin, QB Cooper Rush, RB Jahad Thomas, LB Lucas Wacha, DL Lewis Neal, OT Dan Skipper, QB Austin Appleby, LB Joe Jones, LB Kennan Gilchrist, WR Brian Brown, OL Levon Myers, OL Michael Coe, DT Woody Byron, G Nate Theaker
Denver Broncos
S Dymonte Thomas, OL Erik Austell, LB Josh Banderas, S Dante Barnett, S Jamal Carter, DE Ken Ekanem, LB Jerrol Garcia-Williams, LB Deon Hollins, OT Cameron Hunt, NT Tyrique Jarrett, WR Anthony Nash, CB Marcus Rios, QB Kyle Sloter, DL Shakir Soto, DB Orion Stewart
Detroit Lions
DE Alex Barrett, DL Nick James, OL Leo Koloamatangi, CB Desmond Lawrence, OT Storm Norton, WR Michael Rector, DT Maurice Swain, WR Noel Thomas, TE Robert Tonyan
Green Bay Packers
QB Taysom Hill
Houston Texans
DT Eli Ankou, OT Dimitric Camiel, LB Dylan Cole, LB Matt Godin, WR Deante Gray, WR Justin Hardee, WR Shaq Hill, RB Dare Ogunbowale, LB Dayon Pratt, DL Daniel Ross, C Joe Scelfo, G Jake Simonich, CB Malik Smith, LB Avery Williams
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
TE Caleb Bluiett, WR Keelan Cole, C Parker Collins, RB Tim Cook, CB Jeremy Cutrer, LB P.J. Davis, DE Hunter Dimick, WR Amba Etta-Tawo, G Avery Gennesy, LB Justin Horton, DT Tueni Lupeamanu, RB I'Tavius Mathers, FS Charlie Miller, DE/LB Carroll Phillips, CB Ezra Robinson, WR Kenneth Walker
Kansas City Chiefs
OG Damien Mama
Los Angeles Chargers
TE Sean Culkin, CB Michael Davis, C Dillon Deboer, RB Austin Ekeler, LB Nigel Harris, QB Eli Jenkins, K Younghoe Koo, LB Mike Moore, LB James Onwualu, WR Andre Patton, WR Artavis Scott, CB Brad Watson, WR Dontre Wilson, T Mason Zandi
Los Angeles Rams
DB Ishmael Adams, DB Jared Collins, LB Kevin Davis, RB Justin Davis, OL Jake Eldrenkamp, OL Anthony Mcmeans, TE Johnny Mundt, OLB Folarin Orimolade, CB Aarion Penton, DT Casey Sayles, DB Dravious Wright
Miami Dolphins
LB Chase Allen, K Matthew Haack, CB Larry Hope, WR Malcolm Lewis, DE Cameron Malveaux, DE/LB Praise Martin-Oguike, CB Torry McTyer, WR Drew Morgan, WR Francis Owusu, DE Joby Saint Fleur, OT Eric Smith, CB Maurice Smith, RB De'Veon Smith, WR Damore'ea Stringfellow
Minnesota Vikings
DE Tashawn Bower, DT Dylan Bradley, T Aviante Collins, T Nick Fett, DE Caleb Kidder, QB Wes Lunt, DE Sam McCaskill, RB Terrell Newby, TE Josiah Price, CB Horace Richardson, WR R.J. Shelton, LB Shaan Washington, LB Eric Wilson
New England Patriots
DL Josh Augusta, WR Austin Carr, WR Cody Hollister, TE Jacob Hollister
New Orleans Saints
OL Collin Buchanan, WR Travin Dural, OT Andrew Lauderdale, DT Devaroe Lawrence, G Cameron Lee, LB Sae Tautu, G Cameron Tom
New York Giants
DT Josh Banks, OL Armando Bonheur, TE Romond Deloatch, OL Jessamen Dunker, OL Sam Ekwonike, S Jadar Johnson, WR Keeon Johnson, DL Jarron Jones, LB Calvin Munson, WR Travis Rudolph, DE Evan Schwan, FB Shane Smith, TE Colin Thompson, OL Chad Wheeler
New York Jets
WR Brisley Estime, CB Xavier Coleman, LB Connor Harris, DE Jareid Combs, FB/TE Anthony Firkser, DE Patrick Gamble, WR Gabe Marks, QB Dane Evans
Oakland Raiders
OL Jordan Simmons, WR Isaac Whitney, WR Keon Hatcher, WR Ishmael Zamora, S Ahmad Thomas, S Anthony Cioffi, DT Jordan Wade, TE Pharaoh Brown, S Nicholas Morrow
Philadelphia Eagles
WR Greg Ward, P Cam Johnston, C Tyler Orlosky, RB Corey Clements
Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Nelson Adams, DT Christian Brown, OG Ethan Cooper, DE Francis Kallon, LB Keith Kelsey, TE Scott Orndoff, QB Nick Schuessler, RB Rushel Shell, DB Terrish Webb
San Francisco 49ers
WR Victor Bolden, WR Kendrick Bourne, RB Matt Breida, WR KD Cannon, OL J.P. Flynn, LB Jimmie Gilbert, TE Cole Hikutini, OL Eric Magnuson, QB Nick Mullens, LB Donavin Newsom, DE Noble Nwachukwu, OT Darrell Williams Jr., DB Lorenzo Jerome
Seattle Seahawks
FB Algernon Brown, QB Skyler Howard, LB Otha Peters, WR Darreus Rogers, OL Jordan Roos, TE Tyrone Swoopes
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Anthony Auclair, DE/OLB Deondre Barnett, LB Richie Brown, LB Riley Bullough, CB Maurice Fleming, T Cole Gardner, S Alex Gray, OL Korren Kirven, QB Sefo Liufau, CB Greg Mabin, LB Paul Magloire, DB Jonathan Moxey, WR Thomas Sperbeck, WR Bobo Wilson
Tennessee Titans
WR Bra'lon Cherry, QB Tyler Ferguson, CB John Green, NT Roderick Henderson, SS Denzel Johnson, RB Akeem Judd, TE Kody Kohl, WR Kevonn Mabon, OT Ryan Melton (minicamp tryout), OT Steven Moore, WR Giovanni Pascascio, OL Jonah Pirsig, DE Steven Rhodes, SS Aaron Taylor (minicamp tryout), LB Ja'Karri Thomas, P Ethan Wood (minicamp tryout)
Washington Redskins
OL Kyle Kalis