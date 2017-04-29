2017 undrafted free-agent deals for all 32 NFL teams

Now that the 2017 NFL Draft is in the books, teams are scrambling to sign the best undrafted rookie free agents. Here is a list of players who have signed or agreed to terms with teams.

Editor's note: This page will be updated as transactions officially occur, or are reported by news outlets.

Arizona Cardinals

DL Collin Bevins, QB Trevor Knight

Atlanta Falcons

C Travis Averill, S Marcelis Branch, OL Daniel Brunskill, WR Deante Burton, WR Reginald Davis III, LB Darius English, T Wil Freeman, CB Jarnor Jones, DE Jâterius Jones, C Cam Keizur, T Andreas Knappe, G Robert Leff, WR Josh Magee, S Quincy Mauger, S Jordan Moore, DE Chris Odom, FB Tyler Renew, CB Taylor Reynolds, LB Christian Tago, QB Alek Torgersen, S Deron Washington

Baltimore Ravens

WR Quincy Adeboyejo, K Kenny Allen, WR C.J. Board, LB Bam Bradley, DE Omarius Bryant, RB Taquan Mizzell, FB Ricky Ortiz, WR Tim Patrick, K Bobby Puyol QB Zach Terrell, WR/RS Tim White, OL Andrew Wylie

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

DT Robert Barber, LB Ben Boulware, DL Bryan Cox, WR Austin Duke, CB Cole Luke, WR Fred Ross, OL Austin Stephens

Chicago Bears

TE Franko House

Cincinnati Bengals

DL Harold Brantley, LB Hardy Nickerson

Cleveland Browns

DB Channing Stribling

Dallas Cowboys

TE Blake Jarwin, QB Cooper Rush, RB Jahad Thomas, LB Lucas Wacha, DL Lewis Neal, OT Dan Skipper, QB Austin Appleby, LB Joe Jones, LB Kennan Gilchrist, WR Brian Brown, OL Levon Myers, OL Michael Coe, DT Woody Byron, G Nate Theaker

Denver Broncos

S Dymonte Thomas, OL Erik Austell, LB Josh Banderas, S Dante Barnett, S Jamal Carter, DE Ken Ekanem, LB Jerrol Garcia-Williams, LB Deon Hollins, OT Cameron Hunt, NT Tyrique Jarrett, WR Anthony Nash, CB Marcus Rios, QB Kyle Sloter, DL Shakir Soto, DB Orion Stewart

Detroit Lions

DE Alex Barrett, DL Nick James, OL Leo Koloamatangi, CB Desmond Lawrence, OT Storm Norton, WR Michael Rector, DT Maurice Swain, WR Noel Thomas, TE Robert Tonyan

Green Bay Packers

QB Taysom Hill

Houston Texans

DT Eli Ankou, OT Dimitric Camiel, LB Dylan Cole, LB Matt Godin, WR Deante Gray, WR Justin Hardee, WR Shaq Hill, RB Dare Ogunbowale, LB Dayon Pratt, DL Daniel Ross, C Joe Scelfo, G Jake Simonich, CB Malik Smith, LB Avery Williams

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

TE Caleb Bluiett, WR Keelan Cole, C Parker Collins, RB Tim Cook, CB Jeremy Cutrer, LB P.J. Davis, DE Hunter Dimick, WR Amba Etta-Tawo, G Avery Gennesy, LB Justin Horton, DT Tueni Lupeamanu, RB I'Tavius Mathers, FS Charlie Miller, DE/LB Carroll Phillips, CB Ezra Robinson, WR Kenneth Walker

Kansas City Chiefs

OG Damien Mama

Los Angeles Chargers

TE Sean Culkin, CB Michael Davis, C Dillon Deboer, RB Austin Ekeler, LB Nigel Harris, QB Eli Jenkins, K Younghoe Koo, LB Mike Moore, LB James Onwualu, WR Andre Patton, WR Artavis Scott, CB Brad Watson, WR Dontre Wilson, T Mason Zandi

Los Angeles Rams

DB Ishmael Adams, DB Jared Collins, LB Kevin Davis, RB Justin Davis, OL Jake Eldrenkamp, OL Anthony Mcmeans, TE Johnny Mundt, OLB Folarin Orimolade, CB Aarion Penton, DT Casey Sayles, DB Dravious Wright

Miami Dolphins

LB Chase Allen, K Matthew Haack, CB Larry Hope, WR Malcolm Lewis, DE Cameron Malveaux, DE/LB Praise Martin-Oguike, CB Torry McTyer, WR Drew Morgan, WR Francis Owusu, DE Joby Saint Fleur, OT Eric Smith, CB Maurice Smith, RB De'Veon Smith, WR Damore'ea Stringfellow

Minnesota Vikings

DE Tashawn Bower, DT Dylan Bradley, T Aviante Collins, T Nick Fett, DE Caleb Kidder, QB Wes Lunt, DE Sam McCaskill, RB Terrell Newby, TE Josiah Price, CB Horace Richardson, WR R.J. Shelton, LB Shaan Washington, LB Eric Wilson

New England Patriots

DL Josh Augusta, WR Austin Carr, WR Cody Hollister, TE Jacob Hollister

New Orleans Saints

OL Collin Buchanan, WR Travin Dural, OT Andrew Lauderdale, DT Devaroe Lawrence, G Cameron Lee, LB Sae Tautu, G Cameron Tom



New York Giants

DT Josh Banks, OL Armando Bonheur, TE Romond Deloatch, OL Jessamen Dunker, OL Sam Ekwonike, S Jadar Johnson, WR Keeon Johnson, DL Jarron Jones, LB Calvin Munson, WR Travis Rudolph, DE Evan Schwan, FB Shane Smith, TE Colin Thompson, OL Chad Wheeler

New York Jets

WR Brisley Estime, CB Xavier Coleman, LB Connor Harris, DE Jareid Combs, FB/TE Anthony Firkser, DE Patrick Gamble, WR Gabe Marks, QB Dane Evans

Oakland Raiders

OL Jordan Simmons, WR Isaac Whitney, WR Keon Hatcher, WR Ishmael Zamora, S Ahmad Thomas, S Anthony Cioffi, DT Jordan Wade, TE Pharaoh Brown, S Nicholas Morrow

Philadelphia Eagles

WR Greg Ward, P Cam Johnston, C Tyler Orlosky, RB Corey Clements

Pittsburgh Steelers

DT Nelson Adams, DT Christian Brown, OG Ethan Cooper, DE Francis Kallon, LB Keith Kelsey, TE Scott Orndoff, QB Nick Schuessler, RB Rushel Shell, DB Terrish Webb

San Francisco 49ers

WR Victor Bolden, WR Kendrick Bourne, RB Matt Breida, WR KD Cannon, OL J.P. Flynn, LB Jimmie Gilbert, TE Cole Hikutini, OL Eric Magnuson, QB Nick Mullens, LB Donavin Newsom, DE Noble Nwachukwu, OT Darrell Williams Jr., DB Lorenzo Jerome

Seattle Seahawks

FB Algernon Brown, QB Skyler Howard, LB Otha Peters, WR Darreus Rogers, OL Jordan Roos, TE Tyrone Swoopes

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TE Anthony Auclair, DE/OLB Deondre Barnett, LB Richie Brown, LB Riley Bullough, CB Maurice Fleming, T Cole Gardner, S Alex Gray, OL Korren Kirven, QB Sefo Liufau, CB Greg Mabin, LB Paul Magloire, DB Jonathan Moxey, WR Thomas Sperbeck, WR Bobo Wilson

Tennessee Titans

WR Bra'lon Cherry, QB Tyler Ferguson, CB John Green, NT Roderick Henderson, SS Denzel Johnson, RB Akeem Judd, TE Kody Kohl, WR Kevonn Mabon, OT Ryan Melton (minicamp tryout), OT Steven Moore, WR Giovanni Pascascio, OL Jonah Pirsig, DE Steven Rhodes, SS Aaron Taylor (minicamp tryout), LB Ja'Karri Thomas, P Ethan Wood (minicamp tryout)

Washington Redskins

OL Kyle Kalis

