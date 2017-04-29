News  

 

 

2017 undrafted free-agent deals for all 32 NFL teams

  • By NFL.com
Now that the 2017 NFL Draft is in the books, teams are scrambling to sign the best undrafted rookie free agents. Here is a list of players who have signed or agreed to terms with teams.

Editor's note: This page will be updated as transactions officially occur, or are reported by news outlets.

Arizona Cardinals


DL Collin Bevins, QB Trevor Knight


Atlanta Falcons


C Travis Averill, S Marcelis Branch, OL Daniel Brunskill, WR Deante Burton, WR Reginald Davis III, LB Darius English, T Wil Freeman, CB Jarnor Jones, DE Jâterius Jones, C Cam Keizur, T Andreas Knappe, G Robert Leff, WR Josh Magee, S Quincy Mauger, S Jordan Moore, DE Chris Odom, FB Tyler Renew, CB Taylor Reynolds, LB Christian Tago, QB Alek Torgersen, S Deron Washington


Baltimore Ravens


WR Quincy Adeboyejo, K Kenny Allen, WR C.J. Board, LB Bam Bradley, DE Omarius Bryant, RB Taquan Mizzell, FB Ricky Ortiz, WR Tim Patrick, K Bobby Puyol QB Zach Terrell, WR/RS Tim White, OL Andrew Wylie


Buffalo Bills



Carolina Panthers


DT Robert Barber, LB Ben Boulware, DL Bryan Cox, WR Austin Duke, CB Cole Luke, WR Fred Ross, OL Austin Stephens


Chicago Bears


TE Franko House


Cincinnati Bengals


DL Harold Brantley, LB Hardy Nickerson


Cleveland Browns


DB Channing Stribling


Dallas Cowboys


TE Blake Jarwin, QB Cooper Rush, RB Jahad Thomas, LB Lucas Wacha, DL Lewis Neal, OT Dan Skipper, QB Austin Appleby, LB Joe Jones, LB Kennan Gilchrist, WR Brian Brown, OL Levon Myers, OL Michael Coe, DT Woody Byron, G Nate Theaker


Denver Broncos


S Dymonte Thomas, OL Erik Austell, LB Josh Banderas, S Dante Barnett, S Jamal Carter, DE Ken Ekanem, LB Jerrol Garcia-Williams, LB Deon Hollins, OT Cameron Hunt, NT Tyrique Jarrett, WR Anthony Nash, CB Marcus Rios, QB Kyle Sloter, DL Shakir Soto, DB Orion Stewart


Detroit Lions


DE Alex Barrett, DL Nick James, OL Leo Koloamatangi, CB Desmond Lawrence, OT Storm Norton, WR Michael Rector, DT Maurice Swain, WR Noel Thomas, TE Robert Tonyan


Green Bay Packers


QB Taysom Hill


Houston Texans


DT Eli Ankou, OT Dimitric Camiel, LB Dylan Cole, LB Matt Godin, WR Deante Gray, WR Justin Hardee, WR Shaq Hill, RB Dare Ogunbowale, LB Dayon Pratt, DL Daniel Ross, C Joe Scelfo, G Jake Simonich, CB Malik Smith, LB Avery Williams


Indianapolis Colts



Jacksonville Jaguars


TE Caleb Bluiett, WR Keelan Cole, C Parker Collins, RB Tim Cook, CB Jeremy Cutrer, LB P.J. Davis, DE Hunter Dimick, WR Amba Etta-Tawo, G Avery Gennesy, LB Justin Horton, DT Tueni Lupeamanu, RB I'Tavius Mathers, FS Charlie Miller, DE/LB Carroll Phillips, CB Ezra Robinson, WR Kenneth Walker


Kansas City Chiefs


OG Damien Mama


Los Angeles Chargers


TE Sean Culkin, CB Michael Davis, C Dillon Deboer, RB Austin Ekeler, LB Nigel Harris, QB Eli Jenkins, K Younghoe Koo, LB Mike Moore, LB James Onwualu, WR Andre Patton, WR Artavis Scott, CB Brad Watson, WR Dontre Wilson, T Mason Zandi


Los Angeles Rams


DB Ishmael Adams, DB Jared Collins, LB Kevin Davis, RB Justin Davis, OL Jake Eldrenkamp, OL Anthony Mcmeans, TE Johnny Mundt, OLB Folarin Orimolade, CB Aarion Penton, DT Casey Sayles, DB Dravious Wright


Miami Dolphins


LB Chase Allen, K Matthew Haack, CB Larry Hope, WR Malcolm Lewis, DE Cameron Malveaux, DE/LB Praise Martin-Oguike, CB Torry McTyer, WR Drew Morgan, WR Francis Owusu, DE Joby Saint Fleur, OT Eric Smith, CB Maurice Smith, RB De'Veon Smith, WR Damore'ea Stringfellow


Minnesota Vikings


DE Tashawn Bower, DT Dylan Bradley, T Aviante Collins, T Nick Fett, DE Caleb Kidder, QB Wes Lunt, DE Sam McCaskill, RB Terrell Newby, TE Josiah Price, CB Horace Richardson, WR R.J. Shelton, LB Shaan Washington, LB Eric Wilson


New England Patriots


DL Josh Augusta, WR Austin Carr, WR Cody Hollister, TE Jacob Hollister


New Orleans Saints


OL Collin Buchanan, WR Travin Dural, OT Andrew Lauderdale, DT Devaroe Lawrence, G Cameron Lee, LB Sae Tautu, G Cameron Tom

New York Giants


DT Josh Banks, OL Armando Bonheur, TE Romond Deloatch, OL Jessamen Dunker, OL Sam Ekwonike, S Jadar Johnson, WR Keeon Johnson, DL Jarron Jones, LB Calvin Munson, WR Travis Rudolph, DE Evan Schwan, FB Shane Smith, TE Colin Thompson, OL Chad Wheeler


New York Jets


WR Brisley Estime, CB Xavier Coleman, LB Connor Harris, DE Jareid Combs, FB/TE Anthony Firkser, DE Patrick Gamble, WR Gabe Marks, QB Dane Evans


Oakland Raiders


OL Jordan Simmons, WR Isaac Whitney, WR Keon Hatcher, WR Ishmael Zamora, S Ahmad Thomas, S Anthony Cioffi, DT Jordan Wade, TE Pharaoh Brown, S Nicholas Morrow


Philadelphia Eagles


WR Greg Ward, P Cam Johnston, C Tyler Orlosky, RB Corey Clements


Pittsburgh Steelers


DT Nelson Adams, DT Christian Brown, OG Ethan Cooper, DE Francis Kallon, LB Keith Kelsey, TE Scott Orndoff, QB Nick Schuessler, RB Rushel Shell, DB Terrish Webb


San Francisco 49ers


WR Victor Bolden, WR Kendrick Bourne, RB Matt Breida, WR KD Cannon, OL J.P. Flynn, LB Jimmie Gilbert, TE Cole Hikutini, OL Eric Magnuson, QB Nick Mullens, LB Donavin Newsom, DE Noble Nwachukwu, OT Darrell Williams Jr., DB Lorenzo Jerome


Seattle Seahawks


FB Algernon Brown, QB Skyler Howard, LB Otha Peters, WR Darreus Rogers, OL Jordan Roos, TE Tyrone Swoopes


Tampa Bay Buccaneers


TE Anthony Auclair, DE/OLB Deondre Barnett, LB Richie Brown, LB Riley Bullough, CB Maurice Fleming, T Cole Gardner, S Alex Gray, OL Korren Kirven, QB Sefo Liufau, CB Greg Mabin, LB Paul Magloire, DB Jonathan Moxey, WR Thomas Sperbeck, WR Bobo Wilson


Tennessee Titans


WR Bra'lon Cherry, QB Tyler Ferguson, CB John Green, NT Roderick Henderson, SS Denzel Johnson, RB Akeem Judd, TE Kody Kohl, WR Kevonn Mabon, OT Ryan Melton (minicamp tryout), OT Steven Moore, WR Giovanni Pascascio, OL Jonah Pirsig, DE Steven Rhodes, SS Aaron Taylor (minicamp tryout), LB Ja'Karri Thomas, P Ethan Wood (minicamp tryout)


Washington Redskins


OL Kyle Kalis


See all of the selections for the 2017 NFL Draft here.

