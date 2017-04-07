2017 NFL Draft: Patrick Mahomes reportedly visiting Browns

Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes is visiting the team on Friday, per the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. Mahomes has already worked out for the team, so the Browns were intrigued enough to give him a second up-close look.
Two of 22 NFL clubs recently polled by NFL Network's Charley Casserly voted for Mahomes as the draft's top QB.
Cleveland, which holds the Nos. 1, 12 and 33 (Round 2) overall picks, has also visited with or worked out QBs DeShone Kizer (Notre Dame), Mitchell Trubisky (North Carolina) and Deshaun Watson (Clemson). The Browns also coached Davis Webb (Cal) at the Senior Bowl.
Those QBs, along with Mahomes, make up NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock's top 5 QBs in the 2017 draft.
There's no consensus about how many of those QBs will come off the board in Round 1, though. As Casserly suggests in his most recent mock draft, taking position players at picks 1 and 12, and then trading back into Round 1 for a QB, could be a tempting option for Cleveland.
Mahomes has been as busy as any prospect this spring with team visits and workouts. In fact, a starting NFL QB popped in to meet him during his visit with another AFC North team earlier this week.