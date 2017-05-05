2017 NFL Draft grades: Questions surround Bears, Rams, Jets

» Round 1: (No. 9 overall) John Ross, WR, Washington.

» Round 2: (48) Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma.

» Round 3: (73) Jordan Willis, OLB, Kansas State.

» Round 4: (116) Carl Lawson, OLB, Auburn; (128) Josh Malone, WR, Tennessee; (138) Ryan Glasgow, DT, Michigan.

» Round 5: (153) Jake Elliott, K, Memphis; (176) J.J. Dielman, C, Utah.

» Round 6: (193) Jordan Evans, LB, Oklahoma; (207) Brandon Wilson, RB, Houston.

» Round 7: (251) Mason Schreck, TE, Buffalo.

NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock said Bengals second-round pick Joe Mixon would have been taken off his board entirely, which seemed to be an opinion shared by at least a handful of RB-needy football teams in this draft. Marvin Lewis has made a living drafting and fostering players that other teams might stay away from, and in a way, that is one of his more admirable qualities. With Mixon, though, it is a pick that elicits a very strong opinion one way or the other at a position where the team already has two entrenched starters. Will it be worth it? Can Mixon add another dimension to the Bengals' offense? I liked many of the picks the team made this time around, but with Ross included, there might be too many boom-or-bust propositions for my taste.