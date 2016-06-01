2016 fantasy football breakout candidates

5. Carlos Hyde, RB, 49ers: Hyde has a chance to reach the expectations he came with out of Ohio State in 2014. He's already drawn praise from new coach Chip Kelly, whose offense will lean on the run all season long. And with no real threats to his role as a true featured back, Hyde should be the epitome of a workhorse in San Francisco. Any lingering of his injuries from last year is a cause for concern of course, but Hyde has the sort of upside that could push him into the top 10 among running backs.