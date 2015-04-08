2015 NFL Draft: Top five pass-catching RB prospects

There is no doubt Murphy has some of the best receiving skills available among running backs in the draft. His problem is that at 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds, receiving might have to be his overriding skill in the NFL. This from his NFL.com draft profile: "In passing game, mismatches inside 'backers with razor-sharp cuts to the sideline, creating easy throws for the quarterback. ... Has excellent hands and concentration to finish a catch despite impending contact." Murphy has the speed to win foot races and is durable for his size, but he figures to be a third-down substitute only.

NFL fit:Carolina Panthers. Wherever Murphy lands, drafted or otherwise, he'll be looking to make a roster as a special-teams ace who can be a dangerous back in sub packages. The Panthers were in the bottom half of the NFL in both kickoff and punt returns, which could give Murphy a window.