2014 NFL Draft: What we learned from Monday's pro days

Published: Mar 17, 2014 at 12:47 PM

With the NFL Scouting Combine well in the rearview mirror, pro days have become the focus of all 32 NFL teams.

This week represents a particularly busy time with a number of highly touted prospects conducting on-campus workouts. Here's a look at what happened on Monday at pro days that drew plenty of NFL interest.

Louisville: Bridgewater fails to impress

Big draw:QB Teddy Bridgewater
Don't forget:Safety Calvin Pryor
Notable attendees:Texans' Bill O'Brien, Jaguars' Gus Bradley, Raiders' Dennis Allen, Eagles' Chip Kelly and Titans' Ken Whisenhunt.
The skinny: Bridgewater is one of nine players worthy of the No. 1 overall pick, according to NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt, and the holders of that pick, the Texans were on hand to evaluate the Louisville quarterback. Brandt was one of an armada of media and scouts on hand to see the 6-foot-2 signal-caller throw in a long workout that did not draw very favorable reviews. It was average, at best, according to NFL Media draft analyst Mike Mayock. Fellow analyst Bucky Brooks wasn't impressed by the workout, but said he still thinks Bridgewater is the draft's best quarterback.

Boise State: Lawrence star of workout

Big draw:DE Demarcus Lawrence
Don't forget:OT Charles Leno Jr.Notable attendees:Colts head coach Chuck Pagano and Chargers defensive coordinator John Pagano.
The skinny: If you're looking for a pass rusher outside of the first round, Lawrence could be a prospect to keep an eye on. The Idaho Statesman reported a scout clocked Lawrence at 4.65 seconds in the 40-yard dash and it appears he kept the stock arrow pointed up. The Statesman posted highlights of him going through outside linebacker drills for scouts. Receiver Geraldo Boldewijn and Aaron Burks also caught passes and could be intriguing late round picks.

Virginia: Moses' day ends early with pulled hamstring

Big draw:OT Morgan Moses
Don't forget:WR Tim Smith
Notable attendees:All 32 clubs made it out to Charlottesville, Va.
The skinny: The focus around Virginia likely centered on the hoops team getting a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, but for NFL scouts, a large offensive tackle by the name of Moses took center stage on Monday. Unfortunately it wasn't a long day as the bearded giant pulled his hamstring while running the 40-yard dash. It's unlikely the showing will do anything to downgrade Moses' stock. He told the media on hand that he has nine scheduled meetings with teams coming up.

Florida: Vikings' Zimmer in attendance

Big draw:DT Dominique Easley
Don't forget:DE/OLB Ronald Powell
Notable attendees:Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Saints defensive coordinator Rob Ryan and Eagles defensive coordinator Bill Davis.
The skinny: Easley, whose 2013 season was cut short by an ACL tear, was the big name at the Gators' pro day and even though he didn't work out, he did make news by announcing his personal workout for April 18. Easley, ranked No. 41 on NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah's list of the draft's top 50 prospects, is still rehabbing his knee but showed up to support his teammates and talk with teams. Former No. 1 high school recruit Ronald Powell also flashed his skills and went though drills while cornerbacks Loucheiz Purifoy and Marcus Roberson tried to make another positive impression for all 32 teams.

Wake Forest: Stunning results raise eyebrows

Big draw:Wide receiver Michael Campanaro
Don't forget:Defensive tackle Nikita Whitlock
Notable attendees:22 NFL scouts.
The skinny: Weather was a big obstacle for a number of pro days out East and it seemed like Wake Forest had the worst conditions with wind, rain and snow all hitting campus at the wrong time. Whitlock reportedly posted 43 reps on the bench press and is drawing interest from the Patriots. Campanaro also had a positive showing during receiver drills and continues to make the case that he could be a third-day pick. RB Joshua Harris tweeted after the workout that he ran a 4.28 40-yard dash despite the freezing rain. Color us skeptical.

Rice: Gaines lets 40 time stand

Big draw:Cornerback Phillip Gaines
The skinny: Gaines turned a few heads at the combine with a 4.38 40-yard dash and predictably elected to let that stand for scouts instead of running at Rice's pro day on Monday. He's considered a late-round prospect.

On tap for Tuesday

Florida State (Mike Mayock will be live on-site), Delaware, Montana, Murray State, North Carolina-Charlotte, Sam Houston State.

