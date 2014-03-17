2014 NFL Draft: What we learned from Monday's pro days

Big draw:DT Dominique Easley

Don't forget:DE/OLB Ronald Powell

Notable attendees:Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Saints defensive coordinator Rob Ryan and Eagles defensive coordinator Bill Davis.

The skinny: Easley, whose 2013 season was cut short by an ACL tear, was the big name at the Gators' pro day and even though he didn't work out, he did make news by announcing his personal workout for April 18. Easley, ranked No. 41 on NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah's list of the draft's top 50 prospects, is still rehabbing his knee but showed up to support his teammates and talk with teams. Former No. 1 high school recruit Ronald Powell also flashed his skills and went though drills while cornerbacks Loucheiz Purifoy and Marcus Roberson tried to make another positive impression for all 32 teams.