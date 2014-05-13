Draft Grades

2014 NFL Draft grades: Division-by-division look at all 32 teams

Published: May 13, 2014 at 06:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Bucky Brooks is performing a division-by-division assessment of the 2014 NFL Draft, spotlighting notable picks and handing out grades for each team. Seven teams earned "A" grades for their draft hauls, while six teams received "C" marks. Click on each division for the complete breakdown.

AFC North

» Baltimore Ravens: C.J. Mosley brings stellar three-down ability.

» Cincinnati Bengals: Another valuable piece for division's top D.

» Cleveland Browns: Ray Farmer knocks first draft out of the park.

» Pittsburgh Steelers: Defense will benefit from influx of youth.

Click here for full analysis of the AFC North.

NFC North

» Chicago Bears: Numerous defensive upgrades, plus a true steal.

» Detroit Lions: Will a surprising first-round selection pay off?

» Green Bay Packers: Ted Thompson addresses every key concern.

» Minnesota Vikings: Value picks (like Teddy Bridgewater) abound!

Click here for full analysis of the NFC North.

AFC South

» Houston Texans: Well-rounded class has four instant-impact guys.

» Indianapolis Colts: Limited draft capital, limited draft haul.

» Jacksonville Jaguars: Everything revolves around Blake Bortles.

» Tennessee Titans: Was Taylor Lewan the right guy at No. 11?

Click here for full analysis of the AFC South.

NFC South

» Atlanta Falcons: Thomas Dimitroff continues to rebuild trenches.

» Carolina Panthers: Cam Newton gets a new toy in Kelvin Benjamin.

» New Orleans Saints: Brandin Cooks + Sean Payton = fireworks.

» Tampa Bay Buccaneers: New regime goes all-in on offense.

Click here for full analysis of the NFC South.

AFC East

» Buffalo Bills: Sammy Watkins will prove to be worth steep cost.

» Miami Dolphins: Head-scratching decision in the first round.

» New England Patriots: Bill Belichick rejects conventional wisdom.

» New York Jets: Late-round sleeper at the game's most vital spot?

Click here for full analysis of the AFC East.

NFC East

» Dallas Cowboys: Zack Martin was the smart choice.

» New York Giants: Reason to be excited about Odell Beckham.

» Philadelphia Eagles: Marcus Smith gamble could pay off.

» Washington Redskins: Ramifications of RGIII trade still being felt.

Click here for full analysis of the NFC East.

AFC West

» Denver Broncos:John Elway put together another solid class.

» Kansas City Chiefs: Will Aaron Murray replace Alex Smith in '15?

» Oakland Raiders: They might've finally got the draft right.

» San Diego Chargers: Tom Telesco is getting really good at this.

Click here for full analysis of the AFC West.

NFC West

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft class rankings: Chiefs, Jets, Ravens shine brightest

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the rearview. Which teams knocked it out of the park? Who failed to address serious needs? Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr rank each franchise's class, from No. 1 to 32.

news

AFC South draft grades: Texans restock cupboard; will Jaguars' bold moves pay off?

Did the Texans give their rebuild the boost it needed? Will the Jaguars be rewarded for their bold moves? Dan Parr provides 2022 NFL Draft grades for each AFC South team.

news

NFC South draft grades: Falcons get much-needed roster boost; Saints do Saints things

Did the talent-poor Falcons get the roster infusion they needed? Will another aggressive draft by Mickey Loomis pay off for the Saints? Gennaro Filice provides draft grades for each NFC South team.

news

AFC North draft grades: Ravens ace test; did Steelers make right call at QB?

Did any team in the division -- or league -- do a better job of finding value than the Ravens? Dan Parr provides 2022 NFL Draft grades for each AFC North team.

news

NFC North draft grades: Lions continue inspired rebuild; Bears failing Justin Fields?

Is Brad Holmes' enthusiastic drafting paying dividends for the Lions? Did the Packers blow it by once again passing on the receiver position in Round 1? Are the Bears failing Justin Fields? Gennaro Filice provides draft grades for each NFC North team.

news

AFC West draft grades: Chiefs deliver in big way; Broncos make value picks

After a series of wild moves shook things up in the AFC West this offseason, how did the Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs and Raiders fare in the 2022 NFL Draft? Dan Parr provides the division's report card.

news

NFC West draft grades: Seahawks easily outshine rest of division; Cardinals confound

Did one NFC West team just accumulate more prospect talent than the rest of the division combined? Gennaro Filice provides draft grades for each NFC West team.

news

AFC East draft grades: Jets take flight; Patriots perplex

Is the gap between AFC East teams narrowing? How did the 2022 NFL Draft hauls for the Bills, Dolphins, Jets and Patriots grade out? Dan Parr provides the division's report card.

news

NFC East draft grades: Eagles nail first three rounds, while Commanders just keep reaching

Did anyone nail their first three picks more than the Eagles? What happened to the Giants after Round 1? Will the Cowboys' big gamble pay off? And what's up with the Commanders' value assessment? Gennaro Filice provides draft grades for each NFC East team.

news

2021 NFL Draft class rankings: Bears, Chargers, Jets top the board

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the rearview. Which teams knocked it out of the park? Who failed to address serious needs? Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr rank each franchise's class, from No. 1 to 32.

news

AFC South draft grades: Jaguars set foundation for new era; Colts play long game

Did the Jaguars send their reboot into overdrive with a Clemson-led 2021 NFL Draft haul? How did the Colts, Texans and Titans fare? Dan Parr provides the division's draft report card.

news

NFC South draft grades: Panthers, Falcons add enticing talent; Saints surprise (again)

How did NFC South teams grade out in the 2021 NFL Draft? Are the Super Bowl champion Bucs even scarier? Did the Panthers make the right decision in Round 1? Will the Saints regret another bold pick? Gennaro Filice provides the division's draft report card.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW