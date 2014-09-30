2014 NFL Draft Do-Over: Blake Bortles goes No. 1 to Texans

8. Cleveland Browns

Original pick:Justin Gilbert, CB, Oklahoma State

Do-over:Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Louisville

Comment: I had Bridgewater as my third-ranked quarterback and 13th-ranked player overall in the 2014 draft, but he slid all the way to the final pick of the first round, where Minnesota claimed him. The last two weeks, including his first start on Sunday, he's completed 31-of-50 passes for 467 yards. Maybe even more impressive is he hasn't turned the ball over and has been sacked just twice. He's a classic case of where character counts. He took a pretty good beating after a poor pro day, but he came to the draft in New York despite the criticism and no guarantees of getting taken on the first day. His lean lower body still concerns me, but he puts a lot of zip on the ball and is more of a threat as a runner (11 rushes, 54 yards, 1 TD) than I thought.