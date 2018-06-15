18 for '18: College football players with NFL fathers

The elder Moss had two brilliant seasons at Marshall, leading the Thundering Herd in its last year at the I-AA level (1996) and its first in I-A (1997). From there, the Minnesota Vikings picked him in the first round in 1998. Moss torched NFL secondaries for 10 1,000-yard seasons, and led the NFL in TD catches five times. He was selected for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a first-ballot candidate earlier this year. Thaddeus Moss signed with N.C. State in 2016 and saw limited action as a freshman before transferring to LSU. He sat out last season under NCAA transfer rules. He practiced at both tight end and fullback during spring drills and reportedly could see action in an H-back role under new LSU OC Steve Ensminger.