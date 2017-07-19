17 for '17: Players who could be next Jabrill Peppers

Johnson isn't as dynamic in one particular area as some listed here, but his value to the Bulls lies in so many areas; there is no underestimating his impact. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound running back rushed for 543 yards on 111 carries and eight TDs last season behind Marlon Mack, and he should be USF's top back this fall with Mack off to the Indianapolis Colts as a fourth-round pick. His 28 receptions ranked second on the team, and he had robust return averages of 11.8 yards on punts and 28.9 on kickoffs. Unlike some who just return kicks, Johnson returns them and covers them, too (seven tackles on special teams).