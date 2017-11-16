15 non-Power-Five prospects that will be NFL stars

Sutton is quick and fast despite his tall frame, allowing him to high-point passes and be effective on bubble screens. In a down year for receivers, Sutton could end up at the top of the heap if he decides to forego his final year of eligibility. He is eligible for the Senior Bowl, and received an invitation to participate in the all-star game -- that would be a great stage for him to show off the ability to be an NFL team's top downfield receiving option.