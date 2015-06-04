 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

10 things you need to know from Thursday's OTAs

Published: Jun 04, 2015 at 02:02 PM
Author Image
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Momma said there'd be days like this.

The New England Patriots were reminded Thursday of the wide chasm between the Super Bowl MVP and the quarterback who will open the season under center while Tom Brady serves his four-game suspension.

Against a secondary no longer featuring its top three cornerbacks from a year ago, backup Jimmy Garoppolo uncorked a whopping five interceptions.

Four of those picks came in the all-important two-minute drill. For comparison purposes, the Boston Herald marked Brady as 14-of-15 with one drop in the same drill.

The team's official website noted that Garoppolo struggled with "slow reads, balls thrown behind intended targets, late throws and turnovers."

It's not realistic to expect a greenhorn Garoppolo to match Brady, who has made an art out of the two-minute drill in recent years. It's also unfair to overemphasize poor play in one session out of an entire offseason.

That said, Thursday's practice is a reminder that the Patriots are at a considerable competitive disadvantage without their most valuable player in September.

Here's what else we learned in Thursday's OTAs:

  1. The quarterback winds are shifting again in Philadelphia. It appeared last week that Sam Bradford's surgically repaired knee might not be strong enough to hold off Mark Sanchez this summer. Now offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur insists the Eagles are "very confident" that Bradford will be "ready to go when it's time to play for real."
  1. One day after Jordan Matthews noted that Byron Maxwell was kicking his butt in practice, defensive coordinator Billy Davis suggested the former Seahawks cornerback could shadow opposing No. 1 receivers this season.
  1. The Saints already have a concern on their revamped defense. Top pass rusher Junior Galette is reportedly considering surgery after injuring his pectoral muscle. If he goes under the knife, Galette could be sidelined as long as five or six months.
  1. On the other side of the ball, young wide receivers Seantavius Jones and Brandon Coleman continue to gain notice as potential contributors behind Marques Colston and Brandin Cooks. For the second straight week, beat writers highlighted the duo as standout performers in practice.
  1. As expected, Rams first-round pick Todd Gurley was limited to working on the side Thursday. Recovering from ACL surgery, Gurley is still "a ways away from practicing," per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
  1. To the surprise of no one in Oakland, new Cowboys running back Darren McFadden is already fighting off tweaks and twinges. A hamstring strain limited McFadden to his own side work Thursday.
  1. Rookie running back Ameer Abdullah has an opportunity to impress Lions coaches with Joique Bell sidelined. Bell is still recovering from offseason surgeries to his Achilles and knee.
  1. Returning to his first practice since breaking his foot last November, Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson caught coach Gus Bradley's eye. "Sometimes you come back from an injury like that and you wonder about the confidence level," Bradley said. "He's playing with a lot of confidence ... He has some ownership and he's going to take advantage of his opportunities."
  1. Jets director of player personnel Brian Heimerdinger on landing defensive end Leonard Williams with the No. 6 overall pick in the draft: "It was like getting your favorite Christmas present when you walk down the stairs on the 25th of December."
  1. Ravens coach John Harbaugh insisted Wednesday that he's not counting out a rehabbing Dennis Pitta this season. The team's official Twitter feed posted a video Thursday of Pitta running, cutting, blocking and receiving in individual drills.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses offseason clichés and who are the NFL's most valuable non-QBs. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints' Mickey Loomis addresses uncertain futures of veterans Alvin Kamara, Cam Jordan, Taysom Hill

Cameron Jordan, Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill are all facing uncertain futures in New Orleans, and GM Mickey Loomis addressed the matters of three longtime Saints.

news

Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur not worried about Jacoby Brissett's absence from voluntary OTAs

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur is without Jacoby Brissett for the start of the club's voluntary offseason program, but the rookie head coach isn't worried about the absence of a veteran quarterback.

news

Steelers teammates ecstatic to welcome QB Aaron Rodgers back to Pittsburgh

As Aaron Rodgers returned to Pittsburgh for his 22nd NFL season, Steelers teammates were ecstatic to welcome back the 42-year-old quarterback during Monday's organized team activities.

news

NFL news roundup: Giants RB Cam Skattebo (ankle) targeting Week 1 return

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Who will grace 'Madden NFL 27' cover? Matthew Stafford, Bijan Robinson among top five candidates

Who will grace the cover of "Madden NFL 27"? Could Matthew Stafford earn the honor fresh off his MVP campaign? How about a third straight running back? Bobby Kownack identifies five intriguing candidates for the spotlight.

news

Jeffery Simmons: Ex-Titan T'Vondre Sweat has 'potential' to be best nose tackle in NFL

The Titans' offseason overhaul under new coach Robert Saleh included a somewhat surprising trade of former second-round nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat to New York for edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II.

news

Eli Manning: Father 'didn't like the idea' of forcing trade from Chargers during 2004 NFL Draft

Eli Manning recently dispelled the notion that his father, Archie, was the one who decided to ensure the younger Manning wouldn't play in San Diego.

news

NFL Network: NFL owners to vote on Nashville hosting Super Bowl LXIV in 2030

The Tennessee Titans are set to open a new $2.1 billion stadium in 2027. The 2030 Super Bowl is the next in line after games in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Las Vegas.

news

Texans RB Woody Marks on Houston adding David Montgomery: 'I'm very excited'

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks says he's "very excited" about the team adding veteran David Montgomery to the backfield for the 2026 season.

news

NFL Network: QB Aaron Rodgers returning to Steelers on one-year deal worth up to $25 million

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 22nd NFL season just ahead of the team's May 18 start to organized team activities, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.

news

Jaguars DL Arik Armstead: Trevor Lawrence '100 percent' belongs in conversation of elite QBs

Trevor Lawrence recently led the Jacksonville Jaguars to their second-best regular season in franchise history and finished fifth in MVP voting. Arik Armstead believes he has at long last catapulted himself into consideration among the signal-calling elite.

news

Zaire Franklin confident in Packers' trajectory: When you've got a QB and a pass rush, you've got a chance

New Packers linebacker Zaire Franklin saw a trade to Green Bay as one of his best opportunities thanks to quarterback Jordan Love, pass rusher Micah Parsons and a glut of talent across the roster.