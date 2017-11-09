10 prospects that could make Pro Bowl within first 3 seasons

It looks like Nick's brother, the Chargers' Joey, is on his way to a Pro Bowl berth in his second NFL season, one year after collecting 10.5 sacks in 12 games as a rookie. Ohio State's rotation up front will prevent the younger Bosa from putting up huge stats in college, but scouts are already seeing a lot of similarities in the games of the two siblings (size, instincts, relentlessness, playing with leverage). I won't be surprised if Nick and Joey are playing with or against each other in a Pro Bowl in a few years.