10 players from 2015 NFL Draft who landed with the ideal team

Team:Minnesota Vikings

Picked:Second round, No. 45 overall

Why he fits: Being picked by the Philadelphia Eagles and teamed with his brother Mychal might have been the best of 32 possible fits for Kendricks, but count the Vikings as the second-best. His old college roommate and teammate at UCLA, Anthony Barr, will help make a ready-made prospect's transition even smoother. This from UCLA assistant coach Scott White, via the St. Paul Pioneer Press: "They are tighter than tight. They're the best of friends. They play off each other very well on the field. They have synergy, and I think that will continue on the Vikings."