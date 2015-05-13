10 players from 2015 NFL Draft who landed with the ideal team

All sorts of factors go into an NFL draft pick being the right fit for the team which picks him. There are those who fit position needs and particular schemes, and from a personality standpoint, there are those who are the right fit for certain locker rooms, coaching staffs and even cities.
Some of those factors no doubt play into the selections, others perhaps less so, but they all can make for a better experience for both team and draftee over time. CFB 24/7 examines some of the best fits from the 2015 NFL Draft:
Dante Fowler
Team:Jacksonville Jaguars
Picked:First round, No. 3 overall
Why he fits: A torn ACL might have put Fowler's rookie season on ice, but it doesn't make his selection by the Jaguars any less of a match. Head coach Gus Bradley's defense begins with a dynamic pass rusher, and Fowler has cornerstone potential in that area. The former Florida star also landed in the heart of Gator Country, where fans will be more patient with his development as a pro than those of any other NFL city would be.
Danny Shelton
Team:Cleveland Browns
Picked:First round, No. 12 overall
Why he fits: The Browns' defense gave up an NFL-worst 141.6 yards per game on the ground last season. In the 340-pound Shelton, the Browns picked up an elite run-stuffer who fits perfectly in a 3-4 defense, one that will allow him to control the A-gaps with superior strength and surprising quickness. Coming from Washington, he's plenty used to cold weather, and you can leave it to a loyal, blue-collar fan base like Cleveland's to appreciate Shelton's impact without expecting a lot of sacks.
Marcus Peters
Team:Kansas City Chiefs
Picked:First round, No. 18 overall
Why he fits: Peters has the talent to play right away in Kansas City, and his aggressive style should fit well in defensive coordinator Bob Sutton's defense. His reputed volatile personality couldn't have found a much better home, either. Peters will be coached by a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back in Emmitt Thomas, and a former All-Pro in Al Harris. As well, Peters won't be under quite the same media scrutiny in Kansas City as he would have been in a bigger market.
Bud Dupree
Team:Pittsburgh Steelers
Picked:First round, No. 22 overall
Why he fits: One common thread among Pittsburgh's line of sack artists is that they tend to be big and strong enough to do their part against the run, and not simply show up on third down. This is why Dupree, at 270 pounds, was a better fit for the Steelers than a smaller pass rusher such as Vic Beasley or Shane Ray. It's definitely time for a new, dynamic presence on the edge of the Pittsburgh defense -- Jarvis Jones simply hasn't worked out -- and Dupree could be exactly the right answer.
Phillip Dorsett
Team:Indianapolis Colts
Picked:First round, No. 29 overall
Why he fits: Considering the Colts already have a dangerous receiving weapon in T.Y. Hilton, added Andre Johnson in free agency, and got a solid rookie season from Donte Moncrief last year, the position was definitely not one of need. But when you have the best young quarterback in the game in Andrew Luck, why not surround him with the most dynamic receiving corps possible? The speed of this group will have NFL secondaries on their heels, and if Johnson shows his age (33) this year, Dorsett becomes all the more valuable.
Eddie Goldman
Team:Chicago Bears
Picked:Second round, No. 39 overall
Why he fits: Much like the Danny Shelton fit in Cleveland, Goldman brings to Chicago a classic nose tackle build to a 3-4 defense in need of an anchor in the middle. The Bears' run defense didn't need Goldman as badly as the Browns' run defense needed Shelton, but Goldman will nevertheless provide new coordinator Vic Fangio with a heck of a starting point. Chicago also got him at the right spot in the draft. By the time the Bears picked again at No. 71 overall, the next-best option (Oklahoma's Jordan Phillips) was gone.
Eric Kendricks
Team:Minnesota Vikings
Picked:Second round, No. 45 overall
Why he fits: Being picked by the Philadelphia Eagles and teamed with his brother Mychal might have been the best of 32 possible fits for Kendricks, but count the Vikings as the second-best. His old college roommate and teammate at UCLA, Anthony Barr, will help make a ready-made prospect's transition even smoother. This from UCLA assistant coach Scott White, via the St. Paul Pioneer Press: "They are tighter than tight. They're the best of friends. They play off each other very well on the field. They have synergy, and I think that will continue on the Vikings."
Maxx Williams
Team:Baltimore Ravens
Picked:Second round, No. 55 overall
Why he fits: For one thing, Joe Flacco doesn't forget the tight end. Throughout his career, when he's had a healthy and productive one at his disposal, he's thrown to him. Williams has a chance to be the next downfield tight end threat in Baltimore. First-round pick Breshad Perriman is a freakishly impressive athlete at wide receiver, but one who lacks polish and might need some time to develop. If Perriman's career doesn't get off to a big start, the presence of Williams in the passing attack could take on greater importance.
Tevin Coleman
Team:Atlanta Falcons
Picked:Third round, No. 73 overall
Why he fits:Steven Jackson is out, and the Falcons needed to add a backfield presence to take some pressure off Matt Ryan. The quarterback threw 628 passes last year -- second-highest in the NFL -- and Coleman can help make Ryan less of a target for defenses. Second-year pro Devonta Freeman can flourish in a third-down/support role if Coleman can take over the starting role in the backfield. With a little improvement from the Atlanta line (the team ranked 24th in the NFL in rush offense), Coleman can be a difference-maker as a rookie.
Brett Hundley
Team:Green Bay Packers
Picked:Fifth round, No. 147 overall
Why he fits: Who better than Aaron Rodgers for a gifted but still-developing quarterback like Hundley to learn behind? Hundley enters a situation in Green Bay where there will be zero pressure on him in the short-term. The former UCLA star can now afford to work on the things scouts were concerned about -- primarily, poise in the pocket -- and compete to be the next in line behind one of the game's very best.