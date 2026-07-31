Chiefs: Talks underway to host Super Bowl, Final Four in new $3B domed replacement for Arrowhead

Last week, the Chiefs unveiled the first renderings of their fully enclosed stadium, which is being built across the state line in Kansas City, Kansas. The team chose a fully translucent permanent roof, rather than a retractable design, and seating for about 70,000 people -- more than most modern stadiums being built across the NFL.

The design itself takes obvious cues from Arrowhead Stadium, the longtime home of the Chiefs.

"The conceptual design phase is always fascinating, and we looked at lots of different design concepts," Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said this week. "I can't really say that I had something in the back of my mind going into it. But we're delighted with where we've ended up. We think it does a great job of recognizing the franchise's past and Arrowhead while combining it with a stadium that is modern, innovative, bold and something that will last for decades."

The Chiefs announced in late December that they were moving away from Arrowhead Stadium, a decision that has been somewhat divisive among fans. One of the reasons is that Kansas lawmakers voted to allow the state to issue more than $2.4 billion in bonds to cover about 60% of the cost of the stadium, a new training facility and retail and entertainment space.

The stadium will be built near Kansas Speedway and a retail district known as The Legends. The area is also home to Sporting Park, the home of MLS club Sporting Kansas City, and a minor league baseball stadium home to the Kansas City Monarchs.

The Chiefs' practice facility also will move across the state line to the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Kansas.

The Chiefs anticipate a modern campus that goes beyond practice fields, and could include a stadium-like setup for use by flag football and high schools teams. The Chiefs also want the flexibility to welcome thousands of fans that regularly attend training camp, should they decide to stay home rather than train an hour away at Missouri Western State University.