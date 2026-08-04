Dexter Lawrence 'terrorizing practice' at Bengals training camp

"When you have a man as big as (Lawrence), the quick twitch and the speed they're able to play with just disarms you," Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher told Epstein. "I don't know what you do to counteract that other than you just really focus on the technique of this interior line and you got to be really cognizant of what types of schemes you're trying to run and how often that guy's truly one-on-one. Running sideways and backward at quarterback in the NFL is a good way to not play very long. So it's a problem."

Defenses are almost universally ahead of offenses at this stage of training camp. It's simply a product of the install process. But Lawrence's impact on how the Bengals are preparing is different. Cincy offensive players believe facing a behemoth like Lawrence every day will make them better come Week 1.