Required reading ahead of Super Bowl LIV

Before Super Bowl LIV kicks off, here's what you need to know ahead of Sunday's matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Click the links below to find each story:

Super Bowl LIV: 10 numbers that matter the most in 49ers-Chiefs

After crunching the numbers on 15 seasons of data, Cynthia Frelund identifies 10 key figures that should play a massive role in deciding the winner of Super Bowl LIV.

Inside the Chiefs' extraordinary connection to the Super Bowl

Fifty years after the Kansas City Chiefs were last in the Super Bowl, they make their return Sunday. Judy Battista explores the franchise's deep connection to the Super Bowl.

The Art of Motion: 49ers' offensive success begins with pre-snap deception

Kyle Shanahan has always used pre-snap motion in his offense, but the 49ers now utilize shifts or motion on 79 percent of their offensive plays. Nick Shook explores the effectiveness.

Patrick Mahomes lobbying Chiefs to install behind-the-back pass

In just 35 career games, we've witnessed plenty of magic from Patrick Mahomes. The no-look pass. A left-handed throw. But according to James Palmer, the former MVP might have a new trick up his sleeve for Super Bowl Sunday.

Super Bowl LIV analyst predictions: Will Chiefs or 49ers win in Miami?

Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers? Which player will take home MVP honors? How about a bold prediction? Our analysts forecast Super Bowl LIV.

Super Debate: Is 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo a top-10 quarterback?

Ahead of Super Bowl LIV, NFL Network analysts answer the question: Is Jimmy Garoppolo a top-10 quarterback in the NFL? Let's debate!

Eric Bieniemy focused on Super Bowl LIV, not HC hires

One of the main figures in discussions surrounding the Rooney Rule and the process for hiring head coaches is Eric Bieniemy. The Chiefs OC weighs in on the discussion.

Super Bowl LIV favors the bold: The tie that binds Chiefs, 49ers

The 49ers and Chiefs both decided to upgrade from Alex Smith, and now they're facing off in the Super Bowl. At the quarterback position, Chris Wesseling explains, the old adage rings true: Fortune favors the bold.

'D-line junkie' Kris Kocurek the force behind 49ers' relentless unit

Who's the driving force behind the San Francisco 49ers' relentless defensive line this season? Jim Trotter explores the coach whom Arik Armstead calls a "D-line junkie."

Chiefs' blueprint for victory in Super Bowl LIV

What must Kansas City do on Super Bowl Sunday in order to beat San Francisco and hoist the Lombardi Trophy? Bucky Brooks provides a five-point blueprint for the Chiefs.

Super Bowl LIV: NFL defenders describe facing Patrick Mahomes

Just how special is Patrick Mahomes? To find out, Nick Shook talked to Pro Bowlers whose job is to stop him, like the Titans' Jurrell Casey and the Patriots' Stephon Gilmore.

Katie Sowers' impact on 49ers driven by belief in herself, players

Katie Sowers hasn't been in the NFL very long -- but she's already making a difference. San Francisco 49ers receivers talk to Brooke Cersosimo about the impact Sowers has had on them.

Meet the fun-loving Chiefs: Inside the identity change under Reid

Since Andy Reid took over as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, the team has undergone an identity change. Jeffri Chadiha takes a deep dive into their new swagger and how it fueled their run to Super Bowl LIV.

Raheem Mostert, Damien Williams are SB's ultimate underdogs

It's been a long road to Super Bowl LIV for San Francisco's Raheem Mostert and Kansas City's Damien Williams. Jim Trotter illustrates the running backs' trying journeys and examines what continues to motivate them.

Chiefs receive useful advice from experienced SB vets

Many of the Kansas City Chiefs are new to the experience leading up to a Super Bowl, and they've leaned on the advice of veterans Terrell Suggs and Stefen Wisniewski ahead of Sunday's big game.

Kyle Shanahan explains decision to pass on Mahomes

Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch had a chance to draft Patrick Mahomes in 2017 and decided against it. The 49ers coach explained why San Francisco didn't bite on the future MVP.

McGlinchey, Staley bond reflective of 49ers' culture

Despite the 10-year age gap, San Francisco 49ers offensive linemen Mike McGlinchey and Joe Staley have formed a close bond that is indicative of the organization's tight-knit culture.

Can the Chiefs' OL slow a relentless 49ers pass rush?

The 49ers boast one of the more formidable pass-rushing units in the NFL. The Chiefs' have one of the league's top pass-blocking units. Their battle in the trenches figures to be a key matchup in Super Bowl LIV.

Frank Clark criticizes Dee Ford for offsides penalty

Chiefs DE Frank Clark proclaims he's the best pass rusher in the NFL, and ahead of Super Bowl LIV, he had some choice words for his 49ers counterpart Dee Ford, whom he replaced in K.C.

Super Bowl LIV details

When is the Super Bowl? Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Where is the Super Bowl? Hard Rock Stadium will host the game in 2020, marking Miami's 11th time as Super Bowl host city.

How to watch the Super Bowl: Tune in on Fox, with the NFL App, Yahoo Sports App, and on NFL.com. Check out more updates and info here.