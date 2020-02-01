Is San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo a top-10 quarterback?

While the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, named the league MVP a year ago, has already cemented himself as one of the NFL's best quarterbacks, Jimmy Garoppolo is still trying to make his mark.
The San Francisco 49ers signal-caller has certainly had a successful 2019, his first full (and healthy) season as a starter. In fact, he was the only QB to rank among the top five in completion percentage (69.1), pass yards per attempt (8.4) and passing TDs (27) during the regular season. Garoppolo also threw for nearly 4,000 yards and had a 102.0 rating while helping the 49ers to 13 wins and the NFC West title. However, Garoppolo has attempted just 27 passes this postseason, and his two lowest pass yards totals as a starter have come in his last two games (131 pass yards in Divisional Round; 77 pass yards in the NFC Championship Game).
After weighing what he's done this season, one question comes to mind: Is Jimmy G a top-10 quarterback?
I need to see Jimmy G go above and beyond the X's and O's
I would definitely say Jimmy G is a top-15 quarterback, but I'm not quite convinced he belongs in the top 10. He fits perfectly in Kyle Shanahan's offense and has played well, so there's a possibility that he climbs the QB ranks as early as next season. Right now, he is strictly going through his progressions but doesn't yet have a great understanding of what the defense is doing. He must improve in this area and others to cement his place among the best in the game.
Garoppolo is trending upward
Jimmy Garoppolo
has certainly taken advantage of what he's been given. In New England, he embraced learning behind
Tom Brady
. Now in San Francisco, he's maturing by taking a backseat to the dominant rushing attack and defense. Give him two or three seasons with this setup and Jimmy G could be a top-10 quarterback.
All Jimmy Garoppolo does is win
Quarterback rankings are often based on win-loss records, so under that measurement,
Jimmy Garoppolo
is absolutely in the top 10. As a starter, he has a 23-5 record (including playoffs) for his career and has helped San Francisco reach the
Super Bowl
in his first fully healthy season as a Niner. He is a great leader and gives his team a chance in every game.
I still need to see more from Jimmy G
Uh ... no.
Jimmy Garoppolo
is definitely not a top-10 quarterback. To be frank, you could argue that he's not even in the top 20 at the position. Sure, he has a winning record, but I haven't seen him do anything that convinces me the
49ers
can't
win with another guy under center. Until he proves that he is
the guy
who can elevate his unit, I'm out on Jimmy G as one of the top-10 QBs.
49ers QB on the cusp but not there yet
Oooh ... he's close, but I wouldn't put him in the top 10 at this point. This is the first full season he's played as a starter; there are plenty of QBs I'd rank above him because they have played great football consistently over time. I know someone is going to bring up the fact that
Lamar Jackson
, who I do rank above Garoppolo, has also played only one full season. Well, when you're the likely choice for league MVP, you abide by some different rules.
Garoppolo is the backup singer at this point in his career
Jimmy Garoppolo
has been a top-10 quarterback in spurts this season, but he's not consistent enough yet. The main reasons he's playing in
Super Bowl
LIV are the
49ers
' relentless defense and the dynamic running game. Do I think Garoppolo could be a top-10 player? Yes. But I'd like to see him list his unit more frequently instead of being just a piece to the puzzle.
Jimmy G has a long way to go to enter top 10
I'm gonna be honest with you (I mean, I'm always honest anyway), but Jimmy's not a top-10 quarterback. Not even close. That's not to say that he can't be a top QB one day, but he's not as of February 1, 2020.
He's not in the same conversation as Rodgers, Wilson and Watson ... yet
Jimmy Garoppolo
is a system quarterback. In the right system -- like Kyle Shanahan's, which fits him perfectly -- Garoppolo will have success. If he's expected to shoulder the load, he'll compete but won't get the job done on a regular basis. Quarterbacks who hold spots in the top 10 can consistently lead their teams to wins with their play alone. Think
Aaron Rodgers
,
Russell Wilson
and
Deshaun Watson
.