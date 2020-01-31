Can the Chiefs' OL slow a relentless 49ers pass rush?

AVENTURA, Fla. -- Like relentless waves crashing against the shoreline, the San Francisco 49ers' pass rush grinds down opponents, hurtles past blockers, and demolishes quarterbacks.

Boasting five former first-round picks in Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead and Solomon Thomas, the Niners' defensive front creates havoc few can repel. The 49ers generated nine postseason sacks in two games, with eight of those nine coming from former first-rounders.

The vast array of ways San Francisco can pressure the quarterbacks makes the matchup between the pass rush and the stout Kansas City Chiefs offensive line a key to Super Bowl LIV.

"I think the biggest thing once you know how good they are is just the different body types," right tackle Mitchell Schwartz told NFL.com. "You're going up against 6-8 guys, guys who have incredible quickness and power. Dee is about the fastest guy in his position in the NFL. So, you're seeing every style of play, and they're all doing it at the highest level."

K.C.'s offensive line has been one of the best pass-blocking units in the NFL this season, allowing a league-low hurry probability of 9.3 percent this season, and Patrick Mahomes has been the sixth-lowest pressured quarterback since returning from a knee injury in Week 10 (20 percent).

Yet, the Chiefs O-linemen know they're facing a different beast Sunday.

"They play really hard. They come off the rock," guard Stefen Wisniewski said. "Really good pass-rush skills but they play the run well, also. They're deep. They'll rotate players and we've got to be on our game. We know that we've got great weapons and if we give Pat time to find them that we can score a lot of points. But no quarterback can throw if he doesn't have time. So, we're putting that on ourselves."

San Francisco's edge pressure is relentless with Bosa and Ford blasting past blockers seemingly with ease. When Ford and Bosa are both on the field, it creates a nightmare scenario for offensive lines. Which way do you slide? Where do you send help? Can you hold up one-on-one?

When Ford has been healthy, the 49ers have rocked and rolled. In two playoff games, San Francisco generated 19 QB pressures and six sacks with Ford on the field. The 49ers' 34.2 percent pressure rate with Ford on the field this season would rank first in NFL, per Next Gen Stats.

Ford's presence opens up winnable matchups for Bosa, who generated nine of his 12 sacks on less than half as many pass-rush snaps with Ford on the field this season.

The Chiefs O-linemen had the benefit of facing Ford in practice for five seasons when the pass rusher played in Kansas City. Schwartz, however, doesn't believe intimate knowledge of Ford's pass-rush moves will give them an advantage.

"I don't think so," Schwartz said. "Everything is so different in game situations. There is some stuff. But as much as I want to say oh it might help me to face him, he's probably sitting there saying the same thing in the reverse. So, I think it all kind of washes out in the end."

The Chiefs have also face Bosa's brother, Joey, twice a year in AFC West matchups. Boasting great hands and relentless motors, the brothers seem like clones, but K.C. knows they'll have their hands full with the younger Bosa Sunday.

"Obviously, they've got the same genetics, but I don't think a d-lineman would say going against my brother (former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz) helped them going against me," Schwartz said. "I think everyone does things a little differently. Things might look the same or feel the same, but it's a different person, different attitude. Stylistically they might look similar, and they're able to win kind of the same way. But I think it's a totally different ball game."

The array of rush options from Ford and Bosa will make life difficult on Kansas City.

"Really from the tackles perspective, if a guy is able to beat you inside, outside and then through you with power, that's what makes guys scary," Schwartz added. "You can't sit on one particular thing. I think that's kind of the hallmark of both of those guys. The second you overset, they're inside. The second you have weight on your heels, boom, power comes at you. They're able to have a pass-rush plan, have a way to beat you, and also counter anything that you present them. It really makes things difficult."

It's not just edge pressure that San Francisco brings. With Armstead and Buckner inside, the Niners constantly get one-on-one matchups in their favor. Chiefs center Austin Reiter told NFL.com that the 49ers' stunts and games create havoc on interior defenders.

The 49ers' talent up front will allow them to get pressure without sending extra defenders at Mahomes, a key for defenses against the explosive Chiefs' offense. Of the QB's 17 INTs since 2018, 16 have occurred with seven or more defenders in coverage. The 49ers have a 33.5 percent pressure rate with four or fewer pass rushers and Dee Ford on the field this season (highest non-blitz pressure rate in NFL).

Mahomes getting the ball out quick could be a key for the Chiefs offense to combat the relentless 49ers pressure. K.C.'s O-line was the best in the league at holding blocks in the first three seconds of pass plays this season, per Next Gen Stats.

"I think it starts with Patrick, he's able to get the ball out fast," Schwartz said. "Coach kind of preaches timing and rhythm. Going back, it's a west-coast offense, and everything is precision, timing based, so being able to stress that. I think the speed our receivers have, it's going to be hard to play tight press coverage. And if they do, the onus comes on us to protect. For the most part, we've played together for a while now, and just understanding the challenge of people coming after Pat. They're going to try to get home with pressure, because it's hard to hold up for four, five, six seconds on the back end."

When Mahomes does hold the ball or extend plays, he's just as dangerous, averaging 10.1 yards per attempt on passes with 2.5 or more seconds to throw. The QB also displayed his uncanny ability to make magic with his legs during the playoffs, which could help negate some of the 49ers' pass rush.

In the AFC playoffs, the Chiefs faced the 29th- and 24th-ranked pass defenses. Sunday, they face the No. 1 pass D in the NFL, which has allowed just 169.2 passing yards per game. It's the 49ers' relentless pressure up front that allows the back end to smother defenders, knowing if they hold on for a few seconds, their pass rush will get home.

Football is famously defined as a game of inches. Super Bowl LIV could become a game of seconds. If the Chiefs' offensive line gives Mahomes a few extra seconds to find his speedy receivers, a track meet could ensue in Miami.

Super Bowl LIV details

When is the Super Bowl? Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Where is the Super Bowl? Hard Rock Stadium will host the game in 2020, marking Miami's 11th time as Super Bowl host city.

How to watch the Super Bowl: Tune in on Fox, with the NFL App, Yahoo Sports App, and on NFL.com. Check out more updates and info here.