Frank Clark criticizes Dee Ford for offsides penalty

The Kansas City Chiefs shipped Dee Ford to San Francisco last offseason, replacing him by importing Frank Clark from Seattle.

It appears Clark doesn't have great things to say about the man whose place he took.

"I'm not really too fond of Dee Ford," Clark said Tuesday to NFL Network's James Palmer during Super Bowl IV media availability.

The player exchanges took place after Ford's crucial offsides penalty in the 2018 AFC Championship Game against New England that wiped out an interception that could have iced the game. Clark lambasted Ford for the penalty.

"I don't know nothing about him," Clark told reporters, per ESPN.com. "I couldn't name a stat. I don't know the school he went to. I just know he had lined up offside and anybody who lined up offside at a time like that I feel like that's a dumb penalty at the end of the day. I'm sure he feels the same way. Personally, I've lined up offside before but not in that type of (situation) ... In any (situation) that's just something that shouldn't happen."

For his part, Ford has spent the week insisting he's moved on from last year's postseason flub.

"I'm being really serious, I've been through worse than that," Ford said Monday night. "I wasn't even supposed to be playing. I came off my second back surgery that I had to beg my surgeon to do. He didn't want to do it. I wasn't supposed to play last year. I had my second back surgery before that year. Nobody expected me to come back. I came into training camp, I was 25 pounds under weight. So, I've been through worse things than that. You have to block out the negative, focus on the positive."

Most K.C. players who were with Ford on last year's team haven't had much negative to say about the penalty or the rematch with the 49ers' pass rusher. The swap seems to have worked out for all parties. Clark, on the other hand, wasn't shy. Tuesday, he declared himself the best pass rusher in the league.

"Because of everything I can do," he said. "Watch me healthy against any other defensive end. I mean you can do all the talking, you can do all the praising you want about these guys who have been at the top of the league for the last couple years. But if you watch football and you understand football, then you know Frank Clark (and) you understand (who) the best of the league is at doing this."

Clark generated eight sacks in 14 regular-season games and posted four QB takedowns in two playoff bouts with Kansas City.

