NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Seattle sinks after disastrous day

We might have some division titles and playoff seeds locked into place as we look ahead to Week 17, but everything is up for grabs on the Power Rankings.

Well, everything but the Ravens staying at No. 1. Those guys are pretty good.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all the readers. Even you folks who get mad at where I rank your team and leave the Twitter equivalent of poop on my doorstep. I love you guys the most of all.

On to the rankings ...

NOTE: The previous rankings referenced in the lineup below are from the Week 16 Power Rankings.

RANK 1 RAVENS (13-2) Previous rank: No. 1



There's an inevitability about Ravens games. Even when they don't come out firing, you know they'll get you. Eventually, the Ravens will come for your soul. We saw it again Sunday against the Browns. With two minutes to play in the second quarter, Cleveland held a 6-0 lead. The Ravens then did this over their next three possessions: 2 plays, 63 yards, TD; 7 plays, 75 yards, TD; 13 plays, 69 yards, TD. From game in doubt to game over in about half a quarter worth of game time. Lamar Jackson locked up unanimous MVP status with this performance, and since he's not playing this Sunday (with the No. 1 seed wrapped up), let's appreciate the greatness: 15 starts, 3,127 yards passing, 66.1 completion percentage, 36 passing touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 1,206 rushing yards, 7 rushing scores. One of the best individual seasons in NFL history.

RANK 2 SAINTS (12-3) Previous rank: No. 2



The Saints' defense has shown cracks against two of the best offenses in football over the past three weeks, but New Orleans has an offense that can go toe-to-toe with anyone. We saw that Sunday in Nashville, where the Saints spotted the Titans a 14-0 lead before ripping off 24 unanswered points en route to a 38-28 win. Sean Payton's attack was humming in all phases here: Drew Brees was his surgical self, Jared Cook continued to be a playmaking machine, Michael Thomas set the NFL catch record -- but the Saints are probably feeling the best about Alvin Kamara, who found the end zone twice (his first touchdowns since Week 3) and moved like the guy who ripped the NFL apart as one of the game's most dynamic offensive weapons a season ago. After the win, Kamara -- who has been slowed by ankle and knee injuries -- acknowledged he was getting his "burst" back. Bad news for the NFC.

RANK 3 49ERS (12-3) 1 Previous rank: No. 4



The 49ers have been on the wrong end of some tough last-second losses this season, so consider Saturday's 34-31 win over the Rams as an act of balance for the scales. Knocking the defending NFC champions from the postseason conversation while strengthening your own playoff positioning makes the victory all the sweeter. There remain concerns, however: The 49ers' offensive line, weakened considerably by Week 14's season-ending injury to center Weston Richburg, struggled all night to protect Jimmy Garoppolo from an Aaron Donald-led Rams pass rush. Garoppolo rarely had a clean pocket to work with, and he struggled to find rhythm as a result. But Jimmy G stepped up when it counted, turning a pair of third-and-16 situations into first downs during San Francisco's game-winning field-goal drive. The NFC West, and the No. 1 overall seed in the conference, will be on the line Sunday night in Seattle.

RANK 4 CHIEFS (11-4) 1 Previous rank: No. 5



Kansas City looks like a team ready to win multiple games in January. And while the 2019 Chiefs might not wow you, given the amount of fireworks we got from the 2018 Chiefs during Patrick Mahomes' incredible MVP season, the current team feel like a deeper, more balanced unit. A lot of this goes back to the defense, which easily shut down the Bears in a 26-3 win at Soldier Field on Sunday night and appears to be peaking as the regular season nears its end. To wit: The Chiefs have allowed 9.6 points per game since Week 11, the lowest average in football. At 11-4, the Chiefs can still grab a first-round bye with a win over the Chargers and a loss by the Patriots to the Dolphins in Week 17. With or without a bye, a Chiefs- Patriots playoffs rematch feels destined.

RANK 5 PATRIOTS (12-3) 1 Previous rank: No. 6



A win that provides hope and a blueprint that these Patriots have more glory in their bones. A game Bills team came to Foxborough on Saturday, but the Pats would not be denied in a 24-17 comeback win that clinched yet another AFC East title for the home team. The Pats looked functional on offense because the running game set the tone (143 yards, including 96 from Sony Michel) and Tom Brady kept an excellent Buffalo defense off-balance with a crisp and efficient performance. It's been a while since we've seen one of those from No. 12. With the offense in sync, the defense did what it does best: close out the game. (The Pats outscored the Bills 11-0 in the fourth quarter.) New England can secure an unprecedented 10th consecutive postseason bye with a win over the lowly Dolphins on Sunday.

RANK 6 PACKERS (12-3) 1 Previous rank: No. 7



We've been waiting all season for the Packers to deliver a Statement Win. Well, there it is. Green Bay went into Minnesota on Monday night and imposed their will on a Vikings team that wasn't up for the fight. The Packers left town with a 23-10 win and the NFC North title. A win on Sunday against the Lions and Green Bay locks down a bye -- and with a little help, the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. Aaron Jones was the star on offense Monday night, going off for 154 yards and two touchdowns, including the 56-yard score that put the game out of reach. The defense, meanwhile, delivered a minor masterpiece: The Vikings were held to just seven first downs and 139 total yards in an embarrassing showing from the home team. Green Bay's offense isn't on par with Aaron Rodgers teams of yore, but this is a complete group well built for January.

RANK 8 TEXANS (10-5) 1 Previous rank: No. 9



The Texans are AFC South champions for the fourth time in five years after Saturday's 23-20 win over the Buccaneers. It wasn't a pretty day for a Houston offense that struggled to move the ball on the ground against Tampa Bay's stout run D and saw a host of uncharacteristic misses from Deshaun Watson in the passing game. The quarterback was seen reaching for his right ankle repeatedly during the game, which makes you wonder how much playing time (if any) Watson will see in the regular-season finale. On Monday, Texans coach Bill O'Brien said "we are playing to win" and that the starters won't rest. We'll see. We won't see Will Fuller until the playoffs after the injury-prone wideout suffered another soft tissue injury. "He is a great guy and I love coaching him, but it is hard for him to stay healthy -- that's the bottom line," O'Brien said in a blunt postgame assessment. The Texans aren't the same with Fuller on the sidelines.

RANK 9 VIKINGS (10-5) 1 Previous rank: No. 8



The Vikings have to be wondering where they truly stand amongst the league's power players after a humbling 23-10 loss to the Packers that decided the NFC North for Green Bay. Minnesota's offense -- playing without star running back Dalvin Cook -- looked utterly lost, managing just 139 yards and seven (yes, seven) first downs all night. It was the team's fewest number of first downs in a game since 1971. That it came in this spot, against this opponent, at US Bank Stadium, serves as a major red flag for a Vikings team that entered Monday night fancying itself a Super Bowl contender. Kirk Cousins must live with this as well, a prime-time stinker for a highly paid quarterback whose had far too many of them. Cousins, now an outrageous 0-9 on the Monday Night Football stage, will continue to be doubted in money games like these. Now even more so.

RANK 10 BILLS (10-5) Previous rank: No. 10



The Bills are Good. This is their gift ... and this is their curse. Because they are Good, they can defeat Terrible Teams and Bad Teams and Average Teams -- and, on occasion -- other Good Teams. But when given the assignment of beating a team that resides at that next level? The Bills have fallen consistently short. The latest example came Saturday in Foxborough, where the Patriots used a fourth-quarter surge to secure a 24-17 win and another division title. As they always do, the Bills fought hard against a Super Bowl contender but were ultimately turned away come money time. Two close losses to the Patriots this season has to be frustrating, but the bright side is obvious: The gap between Buffalo and New England has narrowed considerably. The Bills are Good ... soon, they could be Great.

RANK 12 EAGLES (8-7) 2 Previous rank: No. 14



We're finally seeing what Carson Wentz can do on a (quasi-)playoff stage. The quarterback -- sidelined by injuries to close out each of the past two seasons -- has put a banged-up and undermanned Eagles team on his back in the past three weeks, leading Philly to three straight wins and sole possession of first place in the NFC East with one week to play. Wentz finished 31 of 40 for 319 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's huge 17-9 win over the Cowboys, doing most of his damage without Zach Ertz, his security-blanket tight end, who was limited by a rib injury. Wentz has a Christmas angel in rookie Miles Sanders, who had 156 yards of total offense on Sunday and has emerged as a weekly threat. The Eagles are one win (or Cowboys loss away) from making their third straight postseason appearance. Who would have predicted that a month ago?

RANK 13 STEELERS (8-7) 1 Previous rank: No. 12



The Steelers are paying for the sins of their past. For years, the team has failed to identify and develop a secondary option behind Ben Roethlisberger at the game's most important position. It's come back to haunt them in 2019, a season that has featured one of the best defenses in recent team history but also sub-standard QB play that's consistently held Mike Tomlin's team back. On Sunday, Devlin "Duck" Hodges threw two first-half interceptions and was benched, leading to a return engagement from Mason Rudolph, benched himself last month due to his own ineffective play. And since this has developed into a Murphy's Law type of situation under center in Pittsburgh, Rudolph exited Sunday's game with a season-ending shoulder injury, leading to another dose of Duck. All of this helps explain a 16-10 Steelers loss in the Meadowlands that puts a serious dent in the team's playoff hopes.

RANK 14 COWBOYS (7-8) 1 Previous rank: No. 13



A disappointing season reached a new low on Sunday with a 17-9 loss to the Eagles that serves as another reminder of the vast separation between this Dallas team and actual Super Bowl contenders. During a time where the best teams get better, the Cowboys remain stuck in their own special kind of rut. One step forward, two steps back. Dak Prescott played like a guy with a bum shoulder, and the entire Dallas receiving corps did him no favors with a dreadful performance that featured several huge drops. You simply cannot play this flat with your season hanging in the balance. It will be on Jerry Jones -- disappointed as ever after the game -- to eventually decide if these failures are on the players or head coach Jason Garrett. On Sunday, the Cowboys need a win over the Redskins, coupled with an Eagles loss to the Giants, to keep their season alive.

RANK 16 FALCONS (6-9) 2 Previous rank: No. 18



Another positive Sunday on the Save Dan Quinn front. The Falcons cruised past the Jaguars, 24-12, logging their third straight win and fifth victory in seven tries following a 1-7 start. Would a 7-9 finish be enough to preserve Quinn's job? Maybe, maybe not, but he's definitely making the decision more difficult for Arthur Blank if the owner had been leaning toward a fresh start at midseason. One guy going nowhere is Julio Jones, who -- somewhat quietly -- is putting together one of the greatest careers in the history of the wide receiver position. On Sunday, Jones had his 55th career 100-yard receiving day, the most among active players and fourth-most all time. If he manages 84 yards next week, he'll tie Jerry Rice for the most 1,400-yard seasons at receiver. Somehow, Jones is still just 30 years old.

RANK 17 BEARS (7-8) Previous rank: No. 17



Chicago's had enough of this season. Fans at Soldier Field rained boos down on the home team during a lifeless 26-3 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday night ... and it's hard to blame them. This has been a disappointing year -- one of the most disappointing in recent franchise memory. Mitchell Trubisky will receive the majority of the blame for what's gone wrong, but it's important to point out that Chicago took a step back pretty much across the board after last year's 12-4 campaign. Offense was down in every relevant category, but you could say the same thing about the defense. The Bears allowed more points (18.6 to 17.7) and total yards per game (325.7 to 299.7) and cratered in the takeaway (16, down from 36) and sack (32, down from 50) categories. Matt Nagy needed a Steelers-like defense that could swing games with big plays -- the Bears didn't have that.

RANK 19 COLTS (7-8) 1 Previous rank: No. 20



A matchup between the Panthers and Colts didn't seem to set the stage for an act of football greatness, but that's because you didn't factor in Nyheim Hines. The punt returner had -- quite simply -- one of the best days ever at the specialist position, returning two punts for scores and a third that set up Indianapolis' first touchdown of the day. He's the first player to return two punts for touchdowns in a game since Darius Reynaud in 2012. Hines' incredible day provided cover for another quiet day by Jacoby Brissett, who has not been the same quarterback since his return from a knee injury in November. Don't be surprised if Colts general manager Chris Ballard brings in veteran competition for Brissett in the offseason.

RANK 20 BRONCOS (6-9) 2 Previous rank: No. 22



A Denver season that started terribly is ending on a high note. The Broncos have won three of their last four games, all started by rookie quarterback Drew Lock. Is he The Guy? "He's done enough to show he definitely could be the guy, and we're looking for that to be the case," Vic Fangio said after Sunday's 27-17 win over Detroit. Incredibly, Lock is the seventh different quarterback to start for Denver since Week 8 of the 2017 season. The game's most important position has been a revolving door, which makes Lock the team's next great hope. Lock was unable to do much against the Lions' putrid pass defense, managing just 192 yards and a touchdown on 5.8 yards per attempt, but he also avoided the killer turnovers that plague young quarterbacks with little experience. The second-round pick isn't lighting the league on fire, but he's winning games and giving fans reason to believe.

RANK 21 BROWNS (6-9) 2 Previous rank: No. 19



This Browns season cannot end soon enough. Cleveland went down again on Sunday against the Ravens in a game that officially eliminated the Browns from postseason contention and neatly encapsulated all that has gone wrong in 2019. Cleveland actually held a 6-0 lead as halftime approached, but the Ravens scored 14 points in the final 1:18 of the second quarter, then opened the third quarter with a long touchdown drive to put the game away. From 6-0 to 21-6 in 8:42 of game time. Baker Mayfield was not near the level of Lamar Jackson, the quarterback picked 31 spots after him two Aprils ago, while Odell Beckham Jr. was seen complaining on the sideline and Sheldon Richardson was hit with roughing the passer and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. All drama, no substance, and more changes on the way for a team in endless search of a winning formula.

RANK 24 CARDINALS (5-9-1) Previous rank: No. 24



There's the signature win of the Kliff Kingsbury era so far. The Cardinals went into Seattle and thoroughly outplayed a Seahawks team that entered Week 16 as the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Even more impressive, Kingsbury's team closed out the Seahawks even after Kyler Murray was forced out of the game by a strained hamstring. Brett Hundley provided the spark we rarely saw during his extended backup audition in Green Bay, and Kenyan Drake seemed to cement his future as The Man in Arizona's backfield with 166 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The midseason acquisition of Drake has been one of the best trades of the NFL season: He has 303 rushing yards and six scores over last two games and seven touchdowns since joining Arizona in Week 9. Drake is the reason David Johnson will play elsewhere in 2020.

RANK 25 CHARGERS (5-10) 4 Previous rank: No. 21



The Chargers are done in 2019 after Sunday's season finale against the Chiefs. The question that hangs over this nomadic franchise is whether Sunday will also mark the end of Philip Rivers' long tenure with the team. One answer we do have: Rivers wants to keep playing. "I'm capable enough physically and mentally, there's no question," Rivers said after a 24-17 loss to the Raiders. "Yes, I do want to play football. I do, and that's how I feel deep down as I stand here." Rivers made it clear in his press conference that he's plugged into the outside criticism of his play and the idea that, at 38, he's close to the end of a fine career. Great athletes have a way of using doubters as fuel, and Rivers suddenly has an army of them. You just wonder if the Chargers will give him the chance to do it on their dime.

RANK 26 GIANTS (4-11) 4 Previous rank: No. 30



Dave Gettleman slept well on Sunday night. The Giants general manager's past two first-round picks -- Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones -- had monster performances in a 41-35 overtime win over the Redskins at FedExField, a victory that hurts New York's draft standing but pumps some optimism into Big Blue headquarters as another lost season nears its conclusion. Barkley set a career high (and a franchise record) with 279 yards from scrimmage and two long touchdowns, while Jones returned to the lineup after missing two games with an ankle injury and threw five touchdown passes, including the game-winner to tight end Kaden Smith in OT. The Giants have a roster wish list that rivals the scroll a typical 5-year-old sends to Santa, but they have a franchise superstar at running back and an incredibly promising rookie passer behind center. That's a hell of a start.

RANK 27 DOLPHINS (4-11) 1 Previous rank: No. 28



The 37-year-old's final numbers won't warrant All-Pro consideration, but don't let that fool you: Ryan Fitzpatrick has enjoyed an excellent season for the Dolphins. The veteran quarterback, who set a season-high with four touchdown passes in Sunday's 38-35 overtime win over the Bengals, has a no-fear mentality that's kept Miami competitive -- has kept Miami interesting -- in a season that once appeared destined to be the nadir for a once-proud franchise. It's interesting to think what could be next for Fitzpatrick, who has one year left on his contract. The Dolphins will almost certainly add a quarterback (most likely via a high draft pick), and you'd think Fitzpatrick believes he can still start in the league after his success this season. Nobody wants Fitzmagic wasting away on a bench. That's like denying Frosty The Snowman his magic top hat.

RANK 29 REDSKINS (3-12) 2 Previous rank: No. 27



C'mon, Bill Callahan. You just capped a 99-yard drive with a touchdown to draw within one point of the Giants with 29 seconds to play. Keep your offense on the field and go for two! You're 3-11! Instead, Callahan played for overtime and kicked the extra point. The Giants won the OT coin toss and marched down the field for a touchdown and a 41-35 win. No fun. It was Case Keenum who led that 99-yard drive, because rookie Dwayne Haskins exited the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury. After the game, Haskins told reporters that team owner Dan Snyder told him not to return to the game. A Redskins spokesperson later clarified that Snyder instructed Haskins to listen to the team's medical advice and did not directly say not to go back in. Just file this one away as more drama that only seems to be connected to this organization.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.