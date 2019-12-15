What we learned from Sunday's Week 15 games

Here's what we've learned so far from Sunday's Week 15 games:

1. Titans fans at Nissan Stadium and beyond had to feel a bit of deja vu Sunday. Presented with a chance to take control of the race for the AFC South -- much like Week 17 last season against the Colts -- the Titans couldn't muster the strength to prove their legitimacy. Houston built a 14-0 lead on consecutive touchdown passes to Kenny Stills and looked like it would run away with the game as long as it could maintain possession, which Tennessee realized and countered with a third-quarter drive that lasted nearly 10 minutes.

They couldn't quite get past the Texans, though, and that's really the story of this game: Houston rose to the occasion, taking an opportunity and making the most of it by building an early lead and icing it with a late possession to go ahead by 10. For the first time since early November, Derrick Henry failed to reach 100 yards, another achievement for Houston's defense. In appropriate fashion, a sack of Ryan Tannehill finished it, pushing the Texans (9-5) into a one-game advantage atop the South with two to play.

2. For the first time in Tannehill's Titans career, he showed small glimpses of the struggles that ultimately ended his time in Miami. Credit goes to the Texans for playing excellent coverage downfield in a variety of important situations, including breaking up a pass attempt on a fake punt late in the first half and pressuring the quarterback late while nursing a seven-point lead. Such a performance makes one wonder how this defense might perform if it reaches the playoffs and is able to welcome back J.J. Watt, a pass-rushing force it has lacked for most of the season. Adding consistent quarterback pressure would make the Texans -- currently 27th in the NFL in sacks with 26 -- a much more formidable team in January.

3. The Titans (8-6) are still very much in this playoff race, but need to win out in their final two weeks, which includes a rematch with this Texans team. They showed a surprising wrinkle Sunday with the increased involvement of tight end Jonnu Smith, and their offense did enough to get it back in the game, but a similar performance -- which included a timely interception that kept the Texans from pushing their lead to 21-7 and led to a game-tying score -- against Houston would mean another loss. They'll obviously have to be better in key moments, but they aren't far off. Crunch time has arrived in Nashville.

-- Nick Shook

1. It's outrageous how easy Patrick Mahomes makes quarterbacking look, even in a driving snowstorm. This was a bad-weather clinic by the 2018 MVP, with all of his skills on display in a 340-yard effort: touch, accuracy, arm strength, timing and mobility. With very little running game to help him, this was the Chiefs passing attack I've wanted to see since Mahomes returned from injury, with Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill taking turns making big plays. With all respect to MVPGOD Lamar Jackson, there's no QB I'd rather have down the stretch than Mahomes.

2. The weather was a big factor, but this was Drew Lock's regression game. The Broncos quarterback completed less than half his passes and was flummoxed by Kansas City's blitz packages. Then again, Lock wasn't given much of a chance because the Chiefs racked up 10 QB hits, including yet another dominant performance by Chris Jones. He'd be one of my DPOY candidates if not for missing three games.

3. Jones is part of a Chiefs pass defense that makes them a legitimate title contender. While they still trail the Patriots by a game in their search for a bye, the outstanding combination of Tyrann Mathieu and Juan Thornhill at safety (three combined passes defensed, one sack and one INT on Sunday) can give any opposing quarterback fits. They cover up blitzes and change coverages as well as any tandem in football.

-- Gregg Rosenthal

1. The 200th meeting between the Packers and Bears was epitomized by fourth downs. Green Bay scored a first-quarter touchdown on a fourth-and-four dime from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams to give the Packers an early lead they'd never relinquish. Chicago, meanwhile, went 0-3 on fourth-down attempts that stalled drives and helped cause the Bears to come up just short. The Packers jumped out to a 21-3 lead after back-to-back touchdown drives to open the third quarter. At the start of the second-half, Rodgers feasted on big plays to quickly blast down the field, including a pretty pass to Jake Kumerow down the sideline that went for 49 yards, setting up Aaron Jones' second TD run. As it has for much of the past month, however, the Green Bay offense was inconsistent when the splash plays weren't there. The Packers' final five drives all ended in punts, including four three-and-outs to close the game. In what could have been a blowout, the Green Baby lulls allowed the Bears to hang around. Rodgers and Co. will need to cut out the cold streaks against playoff-caliber teams come January if they want to play into February.

2. Coming off his best two games of the season, Mitchell Trubisky gave the Bears a chance to climb back into the game with some great strikes over the middle, repeatedly finding Anthony Miller for chunk gains. Trubisky put up a season-high 348 yards on a whopping 53 pass attempts (29 completions), added a TD toss and two picks. It was his inconsistency, however, that ultimately caused the Bears to come up short. Trubisky tossed a brutal interception to Packers defensive lineman Dean Lowry and was wayward in several key spots. The Bears went 9-of-20 on third downs, 0-3 on fourth and converted just one of three red-zone appearances into a TD. After a slow start, Trubisky got in a groove in the second half and made some stellar plays. But the inconsistencies, especially when he didn't set his feet, proved too much to overcome. The lack of a running game hurt the Bears, and Trubisky didn't use his legs as much as we'd seen in recent weeks. Miller (9/118/1) and Allen Robinson (7/125) each gobbled up the Packers secondary, but it wasn't enough on the road to complete the comeback bid.

3. Pulling off the victory vaults the Packers to 11-3, and on the verge of a playoff spot. Green Bay will clinch a postseason berth with a Los Angeles Rams loss or tie this afternoon. The Packers' third straight win sets up a massive showdown with the Minnesota Vikings with the NFC North likely on the line. Sitting in the No. 2 spot in the conference, Matt LaFleur's team can lock down a first-round bye by winning out the final two weeks. The loss knocks the Bears to 7-7, and all but eliminates Chicago from the postseason. After winning the division in his first season, Matt Nagy's second year in Chicago has been an up-and-down disappointment that was epitomized by coming up short at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

-- Kevin Patra

1. With postseason possibilities long since dissipated into offseason questions for both the Buccaneers and Lions, the prevailing storylines of this game were much the same as they have been for the season. For Detroit, injuries and overall struggles continued to mount. For Tampa Bay, the one-man roller coaster known as Jameis Winston sped along, staying on the tracks despite all the familiar signs that it would derail. With his second career-high 400-yard outing in as many weeks, Winston threw four touchdowns -- including three to Breshad Perriman -- as the Buccaneers blasted past the Lions, 38-17, with lost seasons for both coming closer to their conclusions.

Just as the day is long and water is wet, Winston is good for a turnover. As has happened time and again, he threw an interception (his league-leading 24th of the year) on the first drive of the game. True to form, he threw a touchdown on his next, as a ridiculous first quarter was on its way. Winston threw for 221 yards on just 10 completions, turning in the most passing yards in a first stanza in the league this season, while the Lions bumbled to one yard (yes, one yard) of offense in the same 15 minutes and trailed, 14-0. In the same quarter, Shaq Barrett notched a sack -- putting him at 16.5 for the season and in a tie with Warren Sapp for the most in team history. Somehow the Lions later made a game of it as this Bucs season has very much been characterized by gaudy individual numbers and struggling team results. Overall, though, this was a splendid day for Winston, who completed 28-of-42 passes for 458 yards, four scores and a 124.9 rating. The Buccaneers (7-7) are .500 and have won four in a row. With no playoffs to play for, this is about as good an outcome as Tampa Bay could have hoped to achieve.

2. Wes Hills did his best Bo Scarbrough. On Saturday, Hills was signed off the practice squad and by Sunday afternoon was the lead back for the Lions -- just as Scarbrough did the week before he too fell to injury like seemingly every other Lions starter. Hills had two touchdowns on the day, his second drawing Detroit to within 24-17 somehow, someway in a game that started and felt like a massive blowout. When Hills bulled in for his second touchdown run of the game, it gave him six yards on nine carries -- an average of 0.7 yards per carry. He finished with 21 yards in his NFL debut and was emblematic of a team ravaged by injuries and seemingly playing with its 17th string. The David Blough feel-good story lasted all of a few drives on Thanksgiving as the Detroit third-stringer had a pair of interceptions Sunday, though it somehow seemed like more, and a 54.4 rating. Dismantled by injuries and losers of seven straight, for this pride of Lions (3-9-1), the offseason, rest for the weary and an abundance of changes cannot come soon enough.

3. With a season lost, the Bucs lost a superstar for a second straight week. Mike Evans left with a hamstring injury following a touchdown score a week ago and this time around it was his fellow 1,000-yard receiver Chris Godwin. After a five-catch, 121-yard outing, Godwin came up limping after running a route. After taking a seat on the field, he grabbed the back of his left leg. He limped to the sideline under his own power accompanied by trainers before he was carted to the locker room and lost for the remainder of the game. Whether Godwin can return this season doesn't matter; he shouldn't return. The talent of the Bucs wideout tandem has been showcased and has likely been the largest highlight of the season for Tampa Bay. Unfortunately, Evans and Godwin have limped to their season's end before the rest of the squad.

-- Grant Gordon

1. Things got hairy late, but the Seahawks defense, down four starters, held it together in the 30-24 win. Until Carolina's late 14-0 run, it was hard to tell that Jadeveon Clowney, Ziggy Ansah, Mychal Kendricks and Shaquil Griffin were inactive, but it was clear they were missed down the stretch. Prior to exiting with a little under seven minutes to go, linebacker Bobby Wagner was rolling, tallying 10 tackles, two passes defensed and an interception. A few plays after Wagner's injury, Carolina capped the drive with a TD and then followed that with another TD less than two minutes of clock time later. Still, the comeback attempt, while discouraging after giving up 28 points to the Rams in Week 14, wasn't meant to be; Carolina only scoring a field goal on the four second-half drives before the TDs likely had something to do with that. Linebacker K.J. Wright finished with two picks -- his first career multi-INT game -- to go with two PDs and four tackles. Corners Tre Flowers (six tackles, forced fumble) and Bradley McDougald (six tackles, PD) held it down in the secondary, but the D-line, which pressured Allen often but sacked him once, missed the depth. Wagner's health (coach Pete Carroll said postgame it looks like a sprain) will be a hot topic to watch.

2. It may have been a different day but it was more of the same stuff from the Panthers offense: Kyle Allen (25/41, 277 yards, 1-3 TD-INT) raised questions while Christian McCaffrey raised eyebrows with another monster performance, en route to becoming the first Panther to accumulate 2,000 scrimmage yards in a season. Coming into the game, McCaffrey accounted for over 50 percent of Carolina's offensive touches; on Sunday, he finished with 19 carries for 87 rush yards and two TDs -- his first scores since Week 12 -- and eight catches for 88 yards.

3. The Seahawks hadn't scored on an opening drive since Week 9; they rattled off three straight TDs to begin the afternoon. Over the last four weeks, Russell Wilson had not been looking like himself, throwing more picks (four) in that span than he had in the previous nine games combined (one). He made up for that with 286 yards and two scores. As usual, Tyler Lockett (8/120/1), D.K. Metcalf (2/36/1) and Josh Gordon (1/58) were on the other end of some spectacular Wilson throws. Running back Chris Carson (24/133/2) also had a special day, becoming the first 'Hawks running back since Marshawn Lynch in 2014 to have consecutive 1,000-yard-plus rushing seasons.

-- Jelani Scott

1. It was neck and neck between the Patriots and Bengals in the first half, but New England's defense turned up the heat in the second half to clinch a playoff spot. The Patriots picked off Andy Dalton four times, with three in the third quarter alone. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore recorded two of the interceptions, one he took to the house for a 64-yard touchdown. Gilmore leads the league with six interceptions. This was his third career multi-interception game -- his first with the Patriots, per NFL Research. New England leads the league with seven non-offensive TDs for the season.

2. The Bengals ran through the Patriots defense in the first two quarters. They ran the ball on eight straight plays before Dalton threw an eight-yard pass to tight end Cethan Carter to score a TD on their opening drive for the first time this season. The Bengals used the run game to dominate the time of possession in the first quarter by rushing Joe Mixon 10 times for 72 yards. Mixon helped the offense avoid its first interception of the day by catching a deflected pass from Dalton for 11 yards. Mixon finished with 156 scrimmage yards. Dalton played a better first half than Tom Brady, but the Patriots defense dug a hole in the second half that the Bengals could not get out of. Dalton finished the day 17-for-31 for 151 yards and a touchdown.

3. The offense continues to be an issue for the Patriots. Bill Belichick might have to use Gilmore on offense since he was the team's best receiver today. Julian Edelman (two receptions for nine yards) did not look like his normal self on the field. Before the game NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported that he was dealing with a tendon issue in his left knee. After the game he told reporters "everyone is dealing with something."

-- Lakisha Wesseling

1. Sunday's tilt marked the end of an era for Giants football. With Daniel Jones still recuperating from a high-ankle sprain, veteran quarterback Eli Manning got the start once again for what is expected to be his final home game as a Giant. After a season full of miscues and injuries, it is fitting their best game of the 2019 campaign comes during the two-time Super Bowl champion's farewell. The Giants took the win, beating up on the struggling Dolphins, and Manning's career record moves back to .500 (117-117). The Giants' offense got off to a slow start in the first half, scoring once on a 51-yard touchdown pass to Golden Tate. With a little over six minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Giants' defense came up clutch, forcing a safety -- thanks to Sam Beal -- which led to a TD on the next drive. Crazy enough, that was the first safety for the Giants in 40 games. N.Y. pulled Manning with 1:50 remaining in the game to give the Giants' legend a proper sendoff as he was met with a standing ovation and "Eli" chants. Manning finished the matchup 20-of-28 with two TDs and a trio of interceptions.

2. Saquon Barkley is back. The Giants running back looked like his former self for the first time since battling an ankle injury earlier this year. Barkley galloped to 112 yards and two touchdowns -- which is his second-most rushing yards in a single game this season. The second half showed a Giants offense finally clicking after season-long debates about what is wrong with this team. Obviously, it's too little too late for Big Blue. But Barkley got the monkey off his back Sunday, proving he can be the player that earned numerous accolades and praise last season.

3. Despite Ryan Fitzpatrick's wizardry, the Dolphins were unable to muster up any FitzMagic on the road. The Dolphins came out of the gate plucky and looked like they would make this a difficult afternoon for the Giants. But then the second half happened. The Fins collapsed and fumbles, drops, and missed opportunities sealed the fate for the club. One thing is for sure, Fitzpatrick is an exciting player to watch when he's put under pressure and the Giants' D afforded that opportunity several times.

-- Andie Hagemann

1. The Eagles had to have this, and they barely got it. So it goes in the NFC East, where teams rarely beat winning teams. Philadelphia, owner of the division's three wins against teams over .500, didn't finish off the three-win Redskins until the final play at FedExField. Washington stood at Philly's 42 with six seconds remaining when a botched hail Mary attempt morphed into an ill-fated lateral that Nigel Bradham scooped up for a 47-yard touchdown. Carson Wentz played hero before that, guiding the offense on a pair of long scoring drives. Both came with the Eagles trailing, the latter highlighted by a four-yard pass to Greg Ward. It was Wentz's third TD toss of the game and capped off his second fourth-quarter comeback win in as many weeks. The Eagles (7-7) are .500 again, holding a half-game lead over the Cowboys, who are hosting the Rams this afternoon and travel to Philly next weekend. Stay tuned.

2. Dwayne Haskins won't come out of this one celebrating. But he can watch the film appreciating what he did. The rookie QB had arguably his best game since becoming Washington's starter in November. With former college coach Urban Meyer watching from the owner's suite, Haskins completed 19 of 28 passes for a career-high 261 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. In fact, he didn't record a turnover until the game's final play. Haskins closed out the third quarter leading a 75-yard scoring drive that briefly put the Redskins ahead. Adrian Peterson finished it off with a 10-yard TD, tying Walter Payton for fourth in rushing touchdowns (110). Peterson also surpassed Curtis Martin for fifth on the all-time rushing list (14,102). But the more notable development as it concerns Washington's future was Haskins. He led consecutive touchdown drives in the first half, one of which being a 75-yard scoring pass to Terry McLaurin. The fellow rookie caught five passes for 130 yards. Whomever Dan Snyder tabs to lead his team in 2020, this game, albeit a loss, provided reason for optimism.

3. Philadelphia appears to have finally found its running back. It had been more than two years since the team had a 100-yard rusher. It was 10 years ago that LeSean McCoy set the franchise's rookie record for rushing yards. Miles Sanders changed all that Sunday against the Redskins. The second-round pick ran 19 times for 122 yards, giving him 687 for the season. He became the Eagles' first 100-yard rusher in 42 games, last achieved by LeGarrette Blount. Sanders didn't stop there. He held on to an absolute dart from Wentz in the corner of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown, giving him two scores in the game. Sanders tallied six catches for 50 yards in the win. He now has 1,120 yards from scrimmage on the season, breaking DeSean Jackson's franchise rookie record. Sanders, of course, still has two games left to play.

-- Adam Maya