Patriots clinch playoff berth with victory over Bengals

The reigning Super Bowl champions have ensured they will have a chance to defend their title.

With a 34-13 victory over the Bengals on Sunday, the Patriots clinched a playoff berth.

It's the 11th consecutive season in which the Patriots have qualified for the playoffs, which is the longest current streak in the NFL.

Led by their defense yet again, the Patriots picked off Andy Dalton four times in the second half in Sunday's victory. Tom Brady threw for a season-low 128 yards and two scores, while New England, paced by Sony Michel, rushed for a season-high 175 yards.

New England (11-3) is still looking to wrap up its 11th straight AFC East championship. The Pats can clinch the division next week with a win over the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough.