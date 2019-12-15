Coin toss miscue costs Cowboys possession vs. Rams

In a year defined by flubs, the Dallas Cowboys started Sunday's game against the L.A. Rams with an all-timer.

After Dallas won the opening-game coin toss, quarterback Dak Prescott initially told referee Walt Anderson the Cowboys would opt to "kick" instead of "defer" to the second half.

The FOX broadcast later played audio of Prescott clarifying Dallas wanted to defer, but apparently Anderson determined the kick comment would stand.

The miscommunication means the Rams will receive the ball to start each half as the coin toss isn't reviewable.

It's a bizarre situation that essentially works as a turnover for the Cowboys to start the third quarter.