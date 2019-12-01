What we learned from Sunday's Week 13 games

Here's what we've learned so far from Sunday's Week 13 games:

1. On a rain-soaked afternoon in Baltimore, with puddles dotting the field, John Harbaugh had no qualms about setting up Justin Tucker for a long field-goal attempt to win a slobber-knocker. The best kicker in the NFL didn't flinch, nailing a 49-yard attempt to give the Ravens a hard-fought win over the NFC-leading 49ers. With rain swirling down all game, Lamar Jackson had zero deep passing attack (no completions of 20-plus air-yards), but made enough plays with his legs to dash past a good 49ers D. Jackson became the first QB with four 100-yard rushing performances in a single season, gobbling up 101 rushing yards to go with just 105 passing and a TD both running and throwing. Jackson was a wonder with his run fakes, often getting San Francisco defenders to crash down hard on the running back and scampering for big gains to the edge. The Niners seemed intent to stop the RBs, swallowing up Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards, but allowed Lamar to do damage on keepers. Credit the Niners for slowing a Baltimore offense that had steamrolled through defenses, including Marcell Harris stripping Lamar on long run -- Jackson's first lost fumble on the season -- to keep the Ravens from extending the lead out of halftime. After each team failed on fourth downs in the fourth quarter of a tied ballgame, Harbaugh's offense ground out the final 6:28 of the contest to win the game on Tucker's boot. The lesson once again, even when you slow Lamar Jackson, he's dang near impossible to shut down.

2. Raheem Mostert carried the 49ers offense, gashing Baltimore for big gallop after big gallop. Great blocking by the 49ers front, including some beauties by tight end George Kittle, opened massive holes in the Ravens defense. Mostert averaged a whopping 7.7 yards per carry on 19 attempts for 146 yards, with a 40-yard TD sprint. With the rain hailing from the sky, Jimmy Garoppolo lacked a deep passing game outside of a first-quarter fourth-and-2 shot to rookie Deebo Samuel, who made a great move on the ball to bully by corner Marcus Peters for a 33-yard touchdown. Miscues, however, haunted Kyle Shanahan's squad on the road. A Garoppolo fumble on the second possession that set up a Ravens TD, a tipped missed field goal at the end of the half (after the 49ers seemed content to settle for a long attempt), a failed fourth-down late and a couple of personal fouls hitting Jackson hurt San Francisco in the end. Even so, given the conditions and the opponent on the road, the Niners still out-gained Baltimore (331 to 283) and proved every bit of the fighter we've come to expect this season.

3. If this was a preview of a potential Super Bowl rematch, sign us up. The scoreboard wasn't lit up, but the Ravens and Niners each made plenty of plays, and neither coach called the game scared -- attempting a combined five fourth-down conversions throughout the contest. Good defenses, deceptive offenses, vital plays both ways. In the muck, this was a football fistfight at its finest. The victory pushes the Ravens to 10-2, keeping the pressure on the New England Patriots for the top spot in the AFC (Baltimore holds the tiebreaker), and gives Harbaugh's squad eight straight victories. No one wants to face Baltimore right now. The loss drops the Niners drop to 10-2 and muddles the NFC further with Seattle (9-2) playing Monday night. It will be a fight to the finish in the NFC West and for the two playoff byes in a tightly contested conference.

1. Every football team meets a turning point or two in a season, and this one feels like the final one for the 2019 Browns. Cleveland jumped out to a 10-0 lead and even had CBS broadcaster Ian Eagle referring to them as "rolling" -- a comment that felt premature even in the moment -- before the Browns seemingly just stopped. Credit Pittsburgh, of course, for its effort throughout the final three quarters of action, but Cleveland's offensive rhythm and defensive fight vanished, particularly in the final minutes of the first half which saw the Steelers tie the game at 10-10. It seemed as if the Browns thought the shorthanded Steelers would just lay down after falling behind.

They did not. Pittsburgh won the physical battle at all levels of the field, running through half-hearted tackle attempts and gaining extra yards that ended up proving to be the difference. Cleveland now slides to 5-7 and faces an almost insurmountable climb to a postseason berth, as the Browns will have to stare at Pittsburgh and a few other teams above them in the wild card race and still have a date with Baltimore ahead.

2. The question now becomes: Does Freddie Kitchens survive to the end of the season? His team's lack of fight, injuries aside, and quick meltdown in a must-win game reflects poorly on the coach, whose play-calling decisions in the second half with the game still in reach were questionable at the very least. Kitchens has slowly improved in his first season as a head coach, but it's not enough for a team that has assembled as much talent as the Browns have. And again, what might end up looking worse than anything is the Steelers simply wanting Sunday's game more than Kitchens' team.

It's been something with this team nearly every week, beyond the brawl two games ago. This week, it was Damarious Randall's strange benching and Kitchens' T-shirt (the latter of which was admittedly overblown). For a team that arrived with plenty of "revenge" motifs in its attire, it sure didn't play like it was out for vengeance.

3. Duck Hodges has moxie, and more importantly, he doesn't turn the ball over nearly as often as Mason Rudolph. That alone -- and the heroics of James Washington -- was enough to propel the Steelers to 20 straight points and a home win that both sends the Browns well down the postseason mountain and keeps themselves afloat in the second wild-card spot. That's not to say that there's legitimate belief that this team can make a deep run -- Pittsburgh can because any given Sunday, but it likely won't because of more talented competition -- but Mike Tomlin deserves a ton of credit for what he's done with the scattered pieces with which he's been left. Consider: Pittsburgh was without Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell, JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner, Maurkice Pouncey and Artie Burns, and still overcame a 10-point deficit and is two games above .500 with four to play. Rookie Benny Snell set the tone on the ground, battling to salt away the game with physical runs. The Steelers (7-5) still have a chance to win 10-11 games without their franchise quarterback, and it's largely because of the decisions Tomlin has made -- including the one to turn to Hodges in a must-win game against a rival.

1. In the topsy-turvy state that is the AFC South, here come the Titans. Ryan Tannehill is reinvigorated, Derrick Henry is rumbling and the special teams were clutch. Tye Smith's blocked field goal and subsequent 63-yard return for a score stood as the game-winner, while Tannehill's beautiful deep ball to Kalif Raymond for a 40-yard touchdown was the game-sealer. The Titans triumphed over the host Colts, 31-17, on Sunday, rallying from a 10-point deficit, shining in all facets and upping their record to 7-5 with their third victory in a row and fourth over the last five. By the time the night ends and the Texans-Patriots game falls into place, Tennessee could all of a sudden be tied for first place in the AFC South. The Titans are alive and well. Punter Brett Kern averaged 48.8 yards per five punts with an outstanding four inside the 20. Tennessee had two blocked kicks. Ryan Succop made good on all five of his kicks (four PATs, one field goal). On a day in which the offense was balanced and effective and the defense was stifling, the special teams stood out just as well. This was a team win and Tennessee is a team on the rise and very much in the postseason equation.

2. When Henry rumbles for more than 100 yards, as he did for the third straight game, the Titans are 8-0. With Tannehill starting, Tennessee is 5-1. A winning formula has been concocted in Tennessee. Henry was outstanding as a gang of Indianapolis defenders was needed on nearly every play to take him down on his way to 149 yards in 26 carries and a 13-yard score that began a string of 24 straight points for the Titans. As the Tennessee defense began to clamp down on Indy in the second half, Henry wore down the Colts. Meanwhile, Tannehill continued his stellar starting ways since replacing Marcus Mariota and reinvigorating a Titans season that seemed to be lost after falling to 2-4 following a shutout loss to the Broncos. Tannehill was efficient (17-for-22 for 182 yards, two touchdowns and 131.2 rating) and continues to steer a Titans turnaround driven by the strong legs of Henry.

3. It's been a season of struggles for Adam Vinatieri and Sunday's showing was dreadful. He missed three of his four field goal attempts with two blocks. While Vinatieri will surely draw criticism, this loss isn't on him. When Tye Smith streaked to the game-winning touchdown, he was one of three Titans behind the line of scrimmage on the block. Vinatieri's misfortunes weren't his alone, just as the offense's struggles can't be put squarely on Jacoby Brissett's shoulders. Brissett had two crucial interceptions that turned into 10 Titans points. But he's very much the last man standing on an offense ailing from a depleted receiving corps and running back Marlon Mack still missing. The Colts (6-6) have lost four of their last five with injuries and miscues mounting. All is not lost, but the roof is very much beginning to close on this season without a drastic turn of momentum.

1. Three times this season the Panthers (5-7) have been inside the 5-yard line at the end of the game with either the chance to win or force a tie. Three times this season Carolina has come up short. The latest Sunday spoiled a frantic attempt at a comeback against the Redskins. Following an excellent onside kick from Joey Slye, Kyle Allen drove to the 1-yard line following a 21-yard strike to D.J. Moore. But the offense stalled from there. Christian McCaffrey, who was held in check all day, lost a yard on back-to-back runs. An incompletion brought up fourth-and-game but a mad scramble by Allen ended in a fumble sealing a fourth-straight loss. If Panthers owner David Tepper decides to move on from Ron Rivera after the season, you can point to Sunday as the beginning of the end. The Panthers, still clinging to wild card hope, were overwhelmed by a Washington team that no one will confuse for a playoff contender.

2. Don't look now but the Redskins (3-9) are on a two-game winning streak. That sentence didn't seem possible the way the game began, however, as the Panthers opened with consecutive touchdowns to jump out to a 14-point lead. But the Redskins proceeded to shut down McCaffrey (44 yards rushing, 58 receiving) and pressure Allen, who was sacked seven times on the day. The Panthers' drives after those first two scores? Punt, punt, punt, interception, punt, punt, punt, punt until Allen scored on a scramble with less than two minutes remaining. While Carolina's offense turtling, the Redskins imposed their will with a dynamic ground game. Second-year pro Derrius Guice rushed for a career-best 129 yards highlighted by two touchdowns and a 60-yard scamper. Adrian Peterson was equally effective gashing the Panthers' 27th-ranked run D. Buoyed by a strong run game, rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins did a solid job of eliminating mistakes (zero turnovers) to earn another win.

3. A scary moment for Greg Olsen and the Panthers came in the third quarter. Olsen made his second catch of the game and was immediately hit in the head on a helmet-to-helmet blow by Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson. Olsen appeared to go limp on the play and briefly lost the football. But fortunately Olsen was able to get up on his own power and run into the locker room. Olsen was quickly ruled out and currently is in the league's concussion protocol, while Anderson was ejected and can expect a fine from New York later this week.

1. Three Jaguars possessions, three turnovers and 22 Buccaneers points later, Tampa Bay was well on its way to a 28-11 triumph over Jacksonville buoyed by a stunningly stupendous defensive effort. On a day notable for a Jaguars quarterback change, it was the Buccaneers' opportunistic defense that caused it. First-round pick Devin White became the first rookie in Bucs history with an interception, fumble recovery and defensive TD in a single game. Tied for the NFL lead in sacks, Shaq Barrett added two more to up his season tally to 14.5. At afternoon's end, the Tampa Bay defense had four takeaways and five sacks, allowed only 242 yards of Jaguars offense and held Jacksonville to a miserable 4-for-14 on third down. It all began in startling fashion. White intercepted Foles on the Jaguars' opening drive. Barrett's strip sack on the ensuing Jacksonville march was returned 14 yards for a score by White. Carl Nassib forced another Foles fumble and Ndamukong Suh recovered to conclude the defensive blitz that began and, for all intents and purposes, sealed the Bucs' win on Sunday. As Tampa Bay (5-7) emerges from this Floridian battle against Jacksonville (4-8), neither really clings to realistic playoff hopes, but the Bucs all of a sudden have a defense they can build off, while the Jaguars are left with a defeat and a decision at QB.

2. Blake Bortles is off to L.A. as a backup and the Jaguars were supposed to have moved on to a new franchise quarterback, one with a Super Bowl pedigree. While Jacksonville might well have ended Sunday with its new franchise QB under center, it wasn't Nick Foles. Sent to the bench following a three-turnover showing in a scoreless first half, Foles gave way to Gardner Minshew. Minshew took over in Week 1 after Foles was injured. This time around it was because Foles was driving the struggle bus that is the Jaguars offense, concluding the first half with a 41.7 passer rating. Minshew came on in the second half, led a pair of scoring drives, threw a touchdown and a two-pointer to Dede Westbrook and even kinda, sorta made a game of it. Still, Minshew was far from outstanding. He was 16-of-27 for 147 yards, the touchdown, an interception and a 71.1 rating. As the Jaguars' season seemingly limps to its conclusion, there are questions to be answered for the remainder of the season and going forward for the franchise. In that respect, not much has changed.

3. Jameis Winston's reign as the king of the ugly 300-yard game came to an end. Winston had thrown six straight 300-yard-plus games coming in, but finished shy of that mark with 268 yards and most importantly a win. Winston had his 25th giveaway (he lost a fumble) and made some adventurous throws as usual. But for the most part played well enough for the Bucs to win. Even in defeat, the Bucs, whether it be Winston or 1,000-yard receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin (who combined for eight catches for 103 yards) have put up gaudy numbers. Instead on this Sunday, the Bucs won with defense and conservative offensive numbers. Perhaps it's just an aberration during Bruce Arians' first season at the helm or perhaps it's a sign of changes to come.

1. Following the Packers' blowout loss to the 49ers and ahead of their Week 13 matchup, Aaron Jones said Green Bay's mindset was that "good teams don't lose two in a row." The approach paid off as Green Bay bounced back and got a much-needed victory on the road in the Meadowlands against the Giants. Playing in unfavorable conditions -- rain, hail, sleet, snow and then rain again - both teams had the deck stacked against them. Aaron Rodgers tossed four touchdown passes, including a pair to his favorite target Davante Adams. After being stifled by the stingy 49ers defense last week, Allen Lazard came up clutch with 103 receiving yards on three receptions. Lazard, whose 43-yard catch helped set up a Packers TD, continues to be an asset for the offense. Facing a Giants' run defense that ranks 22nd in the league, the Packers' run game was held to a mere 79 yards in the slick surroundings. The Packers got the win over the lowly Giants and righted the ship, for now. To Green Bay's benefit, three of the four opponents remaining on its docket are currently below .500. Ideally, the Packers will be able to cruise to postseason play.

2. A Giants offense sans Golden Tate, Evan Engram and Rhett Ellison did not bode well for Big Blue. New York showed flashes of excitement but ultimately lacked consistency, which is par for the course this season. Daniel Jones was 20-for-37 for 240 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Jones relied on Kaden Smith and Darius Slayton to shoulder the load in the passing game, especially with the run game putting up 95 yards. Jones suffered an ankle injury late in the second quarter and had it examined before coming back and playing the remainder of the game. For a moment, it appeared Eli Manning might make his return to the field. But those hopes were dashed. Second-half turnovers proved to be costly for the young Giants signal-caller, who has now tossed 11 picks this season, and for the chances of a comeback.

3. Saquon Barkley's ankle appeared to be bothering him throughout the game. Barkley hasn't returned to his former self since suffering a high-ankle sprain earlier this season. In his last three games, he's averaged 62 yards from scrimmage. Against the Packers, Barkley toted the ball 19 times for 83 yards with his longest run coming on a 16-yard burst. But to be completely honest, it didn't look like a 83-yard game for the running back. Not having Barkley at full strength and missing other key offensive weapons have become weekly deficits for the Giants. New York has two tilts with Philly and matchups with Miami and Washington remaining. If the Giants' flashes of competency prove correctly, though, perhaps the woeful team can close out the 2019 campaign strong.

