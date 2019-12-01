Nick Foles benched for Gardner Minshew in loss to Bucs

Faced with a 25-point deficit at halftime, the Jaguars benched a struggling Nick Foles for rookie Gardner Minshew in Sunday's eventual 28-11 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Minshew replacing Foles came after Foles performed woefully in the first half with three turnovers (two fumbles), three sacks and a 41.7 passer rating with seven completions for 93 yards in 14 attempts.

Minshew led the Jaguars to all 11 of their points in relief of Foles and finished the game 16 of 27 for 147 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone told reporters after the game that he won't announce next week's starting quarterback until speaking with Foles and Minshew.

Foles, who signed with the Jaguars as a free agent in the offseason, was injured in Week 1 and Minshew, a rookie out of Washington State, filled in admirably and then some as Minshew Mania had the NFL world running wild for a while.

This was Foles' third start since returning from a clavicle injury and the Jaguars have yet to win with him under center.

For an afternoon, Minshew was back in for the Jags. Whether it's for the rest of the season going forward and whether the Mania will return remains to be seen.