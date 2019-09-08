What we learned from Sunday's Week 1 games

Here's what we've learned from the first Sunday of the 2019 NFL season:

1. All Lamar Jackson did was throw touchdowns. Playing just a half hour from his hometown, the Ravens quarterback made good on his vow to put on a show. He completed his first 10 passes, including four for scores. The dual-threat demon exhibited his usual scrambling ability, only it was often a means for more throwing. (Jackson ran just three times.) Perhaps most impressive was the how. Jackson beat the coverage on multiple downfield throws, while finishing with a career-best five touchdown passes and 324 yards while playing just three quarters. That his 17 completions were also a career-high speaks to his limitations as a passer last year, and perhaps a new era in Baltimore. Everything won't come this easy, but the Jackson-OC Greg Roman arrangement definitely takes on another level of intrigue.

2. The Dolphins might be worse than we thought. They struggled to pass, they didn't bother running and their defense surrendered 390 yards by halftime. After gutting its roster in the offseason, little was expected from Miami and first-year coach Brian Flores entering the season. But this isn't college football. Allowing 42 points in the first half of a season opener is beyond bad. In fact, it was an NFL record. The second half saw a quarterback change, and backup Josh Rosen getting picked off on his very first snap as a Dolphin. Miami already appears to be in the fish tank. It's probably not too early to check in with Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert about possibly working in South Florida next year.

3. They don't just call him Hollywood for nothing. Rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown had a scintillating debut, catching long touchdown passes with his first two receptions. It started simple enough with a quick slant that he turned into a 47-yard score. He turned on the Jets just a few minutes later, as he got behind the Miami defense and hauled in a deep strike from Jackson for an 83-yard TD. Speed kills, and Brown looked as fast as anyone while catching four passes for 147 yards. That second-round slot is already looking like a steal.

-- Adam Maya

1. It took all of three offensive plays for reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes to remind everyone just how special he is. That's how long it took for the Chiefs to score their season's first touchdown. Truth be told, it was very much a spectacular play from Sammy Watkins, who took a short ball over the middle and turned it into a 68-yard sprint to pay dirt. But it was Mahomes the magnificent who just kept the Chiefs' all-star offense rolling along. Mahomes completed his first five passes of the season for 141 yards (in just two drives) as K.C. ran out to a 10-0 lead. It was a sweltering hot and testy day - exemplified by Jags linebacker Myles Jack's ejection - but the Chiefs never cooled off. While the Jaguars stumbled to a 5-11 mark last season, they still boasted one of the best pass defenses, with Mahomes being held to a season-worst 62.7 rating in the Chiefs' 30-14 2018 victory. Mahomes still had 313 yards, but no touchdowns. Mahomes matched that mark exactly in a stifling first half (16-of-20 for 313 yards and two TDs). A stellar day was had at season opener's end for the QB, who posted 378 yards and three scores with a phenomenal 143.2 rating. While there's no doubt cause for concern with Tyreek Hill's first-half exit due to a shoulder injury, the Chiefs showed they have no shortage of weapons in addition to Mahomes. Watkins (see below), Travis Kelce (three catches for 88 yards) and the recently acquired LeSean McCoy (ten carries for 81 yards) all had fine days. The Chiefs offense is just as outstanding as we remember it to be -- if not more so.

2. In one game, Watkins matched his touchdown output for all of the 2018 season. On the first Sunday of the season, Watkins was wonderful with three touchdowns and 198 yards on nine receptions. This was Watkins at his best - no, really, it was his career-high for yards and TDs in a game. Sure, Watkins was with the Chiefs last season, but this version of Watkins certainly was not. Regardless of Hill's status going forward, having Watkins as another option for Mahomes sees one of the NFL's richest offenses get even richer. And that it came against a usually excellent Jaguars passing defense is all the more reason to believe Watkins' outstanding ways could continue.

3. Nick Foles lofted his first touchdown pass as a Jaguar to D.J. Chark and moments later was on the sideline in pain and that was it for the former Super Bowl MVP's Jacksonville debut. NFL Network's James Palmer reported he suffered a broken left clavicle. Though things certainly got chilly on this hot Florida afternoon, rookie Gardner Minshew was cool and calm coming off the bench. The sixth-round pick completed his first 13 passes, was 9-for-9 for 128 yards at halftime and finished a losing effort with a terrific line of 22-for-25 for 275 yards, two touchdowns, one pick and a 122.5 rating. The Jags are hoping for a speedy return, but Minshew's performance off the bench deserves recognition and at least some confidence going forward that he can provide a stellar substitute. Sure, an injury to a starting QB is always a huge worry, but Jacksonville made its name with defense, and after giving up 491 yards in a 40-26 defeat, the Jaguars have larger concerns that worrying about how their rookie backup can do.

-- Grant Gordon

1. The Browns entered with all the hype and looked like the steamroller the world expected on a 73-yard opening-drive touchdown. Then the Titans defense smothered Baker Mayfield and all the positive vibes in Cleveland. Dean Pees' defense dominated, gobbling up five sacks and three second-half interceptions, including a pick-six that put the icing on the cake of Tennessee's road celebration. The ageless Cam Wake took advantage of a suspect Browns offensive line sacking Mayfield 2.5 times, including one for a safety -- his 100th career QB takedown. The Tennessee defense kept the Browns discombobulated with a bevy of pressures that didn't allow Mayfield time to find his weapons on the outside. With the game still in question, safety Kevin Byard snuffed out the Browns' chances with an interception. On the next drive, Logan Ryan perfectly undercut a pass for another pick. Game, blouses. Tennessee's D walked into Cleveland and smashed all the offseason puff-pieces surrounding the Browns for one week.

2. The Titans offense ran a balanced operation under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Using a bevy of play-action passes to find chunk gains and riding Derrick Henry, the Titans did well to protect a reshuffled offensive line, which stood out when compared to the Browns own O-line struggles. Henry picked up where he left off last season as the beating heart of the Tennessee offense (19/84/1). Smith's best play-call of the day came on a throwback screen to Henry that was blocked up perfectly for a 75-yard untouched TD. As for the Titans pass-catchers, rookie A.J. Brown (3/100) flashed playmaking ability in space, which led to Tony Romo to compare him to a young Anquan Boldin. It was also evident that Marcus Mariota missed Delaine Walker last season, especially in the red zone. The TE caught 2 TDs on five receptions in a return after missing all but one game in 2018. Welcome back, Mr. Walker.

3. Entering with expectations soaring, the Browns imploded. Penalties destroyed Cleveland at every turn. A whopping 18 penalties for 182 yards were the most by a Cleveland team since 1951(!). On offense, the flags shattered every positive play after the opening drive. On defense, the penalties gave Tennessee first down after first down. In the first half alone, Cleveland's miscues included a missed PAT, nine penalties (giving Tennessee five first downs), three sacks (one for a safety), 0-for-5 on third down, and starting left tackle Greg Robinson getting ejected for kicking an opponent. The undisciplined play continued in the final two quarters and was exacerbated as the Browns got down big. The two offseason undercurrents posed as counters to the Cleveland hype were the offensive line and how the team with a first-time coach would handle expectations. In Week 1 the answers were disastrous. The offensive line was a sieve, and the Browns couldn't right the ship when things went awry. How Freddie Kitchens' team responds in Week 2 will speak volumes.

-- Kevin Patra

1. What a start by the Vikings. A sack on their first defensive play. A blocked punt to end the Falcons' first drive. A healthy Dalvin Cook showing his stuff. And Kirk Cousins finding old pal Adam Thielen for a 23-yard touchdown. All three facets sparkled in all of 2 minutes and 3 seconds as Minnesota vaulted to a 7-0 lead and rode it to a 28-12 win that was largely decided by halftime. A season ago, Minnesota fell flat of living up to his expectations of a Super Bowl hopeful without as it didn't even make the playoffs. Though it's just Week 1, the Vikings looked every bit the part of a team that can fulfill high hopes. The defense was stellar as it held a formidable Falcons offense at bay for the first three quarters and turned in three turnovers. The offense was balanced and special teams made an impact. Overall, the Vikings were outstanding on their first Sunday.

2. Running backs Dalvin Cook of the Vikings and Devonta Freeman of the Falcons each returned to action following injury-shortened seasons looking to rebound for teams looking, much the same, for returns to form following playoff-less 2018 campaigns. The contrasting outcomes for the backs - who each attended Miami Central High - were very much emblematic of their teams' fates and outlooks going forward. Cook was simply outstanding in his return. It was on the second drive that he began to shine with two carries covering 40 yards, including a 19-yard split around left end to the pileon. Cook concluded his statement-making return with 21 carries for 111 yards and two scores and provided reason to believe he can still be the back everyone expected him to be before he was derailed after four games in his rookie season. Perhaps more importantly, Cook could revitalize a rushing attack largely absent last year when the Vikings stumbled. Freeman had less than 19 yards rushing in his return. He was stifled and frustrated. Just like the Falcons as a whole. As the returning RBs went, so to did their teams.

3. A day after scoring a huge extension, Julio Jones scored a touchdown, as well. But it was too late and far too little. Sure, Jones, in his 112th game, became the second-fastest receiver to 700 catches, but he continued to struggle against the Vikings, who have held him down like no other team. The touchdown was his first in five games against Minnesota and his 31 yards were shy of his dismal average in his previous four games versus the Vikings (40.5). The Vikings defense and cornerback Xavier Rhodes, in particular, continue to confound one of the game's greatest receivers. It's yet more evidence of why the Vikings could emerge very quickly as a team on the rise for the NFL's biggest prize at season's end.

-- Grant Gordon

1. This was a weird comeback. The Bills were shut out for the first 40 minutes and fell behind 16-0 before scoring on three consecutive possessions to win it. The Jets losing linebacker C.J. Mosely in the second half might have been a tipping point. Also helping the Bills was Josh Allen not giving the ball away. He had four turnovers in the first half, including a pick-six to Mosley. The Jets will surely lament not scoring off the other three turnovers. Buffalo moved the sticks better than their AFC East counterpart throughout Week 1 and it eventually produced points. A costly roughing the passer penalty on third-and-10 extended a Bills drive late in the third quarter, resulting in a field goal. Running back Devin Singletary heated up on the ensuing Bills drive, picking up 55 yards to set up and Allen touchdown scramble. Allen capped off the comeback with a 38-yard touchdown to John Brown, who not only beat Darryl Roberts down the sideline but drew defensive pass interference on the play. The whole stretch was so Jets.

2. The anticipated development of Allen and Sam Darnold was anticlimactic in their Year 2 debuts. Allen was obviously a mixed bag with the turnovers and late comeback, which included completing 5 of 7 passes on the go-ahead drive. His seven completions for 123 yards to Brown were a welcome sight for Bill fans. Darnold didnï¿½ï¿½ï¿½t have a turnover and connected on 28 of 41 attempts, yet it amounted to just 175 yards. New Yorkï¿½ï¿½ï¿½s revamped offensive line is still a work in progress, as Darnold was under constant pressure while being sacked four times and resorting to too many throws underneath. After more than a year away from football, Leï¿½ï¿½ï¿½Veon Bell looked good in green. The former Steeler caught a TD pass and two-point conversion, and collected 92 yards from scrimmage on 23 touches. He still has it.

3. This isnï¿½ï¿½ï¿½t what the Kaare Vedvik hat trick was supposed to look like. After being touted as a potential placekicker and punter who could also handle kickoffs, Vedvik had a forgettable first game with the Jets. It started with him missing an extra point and continued with him shanking a 45-yard field goal. By the time the Jets scored their second touchdown in the third quarter, they opted to bypass the PAT altogether and try for two. Expect Gang Green to re-enter the kicker market soon.

-- Adam Maya